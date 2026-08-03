Music

Young gospel musicians use my songs without permission – Obaapa Christy

Source: Bright Ewusi  
  3 August 2026 1:07pm
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Ghanaian gospel musician Obaapa Christy has revealed that many young gospel musicians in Ghana use her songs at gospel events and on various platforms without first seeking her permission.

Speaking on Hitz Praise Zone with Nii Noi, Obaapa Christy said she understands why this happens because she and many musicians from her generation also relied on songs by senior gospel ministers during the early stages of their ministries.

According to her, the difference is that her generation had very limited opportunities to showcase its talent.

“Back then, we only had radio and television, and even those platforms were very limited. Today, social media has opened countless opportunities for young musicians to reach the world with the talent God has given them,” she explained.

She added that, because of this reality, she does not believe in chasing or confronting young musicians for performing her songs.

“If social media had existed during our time, I’m sure many musicians from our generation would also have used other people’s songs to grow their platforms,” she said.

Obaapa Christy further disclosed that many musicians have used her songs to grow their YouTube channels and other social media pages, helping them attract followers and build their audiences.

“Some of them are even earning a living from the numbers they’ve built using my songs, and I don’t see that as a bad thing. God has a way of blessing all of us,” she clarified.

The award-winning gospel musician has been one of Ghana’s leading gospel voices for more than two decades, with several popular songs and albums to her credit.

Meanwhile, Obaapa Christy is preparing to host the 2026 edition of Royal Praise, an afternoon of worship and gospel music.

The event will feature performances by Empress Gifty, Joyce Blessing, Uncle Ato, Celestine Donkor, Akesse Brempong and Kwaku Gyasi.

Royal Praise 2026 will take place on Sunday, 9 August 2026, at UPSA in Accra.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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