Pile-up crash blocks Accra-Kumasi Highway at Birimso Bridge

A pile-up road crash involving a passenger bus, a loaded articulated truck and a sedan has caused a complete blockage of the N6 Highway at Birimso Bridge, disrupting traffic movement between Accra and Kumasi.

According to a post shared on Facebook by the Ghana Police Service, the incident, which occurred on Monday, August 3, 2026, has brought traffic on the major highway to a standstill as vehicles travelling in both directions are unable to pass through the affected section.

The crash involved a high-occupancy passenger bus, a fully loaded articulated truck and a saloon car, although details about casualties and the cause of the collision were not immediately available.

The Eastern South Regional Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) team from Kibi has been deployed to the scene to manage the situation and restore movement along the highway.

In response to the blockage, the police have introduced temporary diversions to ease congestion and allow motorists to continue their journeys.

According to the police, vehicles heading towards Accra are being diverted through Kibi at Nsutam, while those travelling towards Kumasi are being redirected through Apedwa.

Motorists and other road users have been urged to cooperate with officers stationed along the route as emergency teams work to clear the scene and return traffic flow to normal.

The N6 Highway, which connects Accra and Kumasi, is one of Ghana's busiest transport routes, serving as a key link for passenger and commercial traffic between the southern and central parts of the country.

Authorities have advised drivers using the route to exercise patience, follow police instructions and approach the affected area with caution.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.