Police divert traffic as articulated truck blocks Birimso Bridge on Accra-Kumasi Highway

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A section of the Accra-Kumasi Highway has been completely blocked following a crash involving a heavily loaded articulated truck at Birimso Bridge on the N6 Highway.
The incident has disrupted traffic in both directions, leaving the road impassable for motorists travelling to and from Accra and Kumasi.
In a public notice, the Ghana Police Service said officers from the Eastern South Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) based in Kibi had been deployed to the scene to manage the situation and direct traffic.
According to the police, temporary diversions have been put in place to ease congestion while efforts are made to clear the road.
"Officers of the Eastern South Regional MTTD team from Kibi are at the scene and have temporarily diverted the traffic through Kibi at Nsutam for Accra-bound traffic, and at Apedwa for Kumasi-bound traffic," the statement said.
The diversions took effect from 10:00 a.m. on Friday.
The police urged motorists to follow the alternative routes and comply with instructions from officers managing traffic at the affected sections.
"Motorists and other road users are advised to cooperate with our officers," the statement added.
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