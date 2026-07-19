Two die, two injured in gory Asuboi crash on Accra-Kumasi Highway

Two people have died in a gory accident involving two cargo trucks at Asuboi on the Accra-Kumasi Highway in the Eastern Region, while two others sustained injuries.

Firefighters from the Suhum Municipal Fire Station rescued the trapped victims after responding to a distress call on Saturday, July 18, 2026.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service, the Suhum station received the emergency call at 9:01 a.m. and dispatched a six-member rescue team at 9:03 a.m. The team, led by Station Officer I Antwi Forson, got to the scene 10 minutes later.

Using hydraulic extrication equipment, firefighters pulled the victims from the wreckage before handing them over to the Ghana Ambulance Service and the Ghana Police Service, who sent them to the Suhum Government Hospital.

The two vehicles involved have been identified as a Hyundai truck with registration number GX 7359-14 and a KIA Rhino with registration number GX 857-16.

Preliminary findings suggest that a front tyre burst on the KIA Rhino, which was travelling from the Upper West Region to Accra, was the cause of the crash. The GNFS says the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the Hyundai truck ahead.

Two out of the four people involved in the accident died on the spot, while the other two are receiving treatment at the hospital.

Both trucks were badly damaged in the crash. The front end of the Hyundai truck was destroyed, while the KIA Rhino’s front section and one of its tyres were completely wrecked.

The Suhum Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service and the Ayensuano District Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.

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