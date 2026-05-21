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GNFS responds to diesel tanker accident at Asuboi, no casualties recorded

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  21 May 2026 5:41am
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The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has responded to a road traffic accident involving a DAF fuel tanker carrying 54,000 litres of diesel at Asuboi on the Accra–Kumasi Highway on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

According to officials, the Suhum Municipal Fire Station received a distress call at 13:42 hours and immediately dispatched a crew of eight firefighters at 13:45 hours.

The team, led by STNOI Antwi Forson and assisted by LFM Nyade Gilbert Tettey, arrived at the scene at 13:57 hours.

On arrival, the fire crew found the tanker, with registration number GM 5938-21, had veered off the road into a nearby bush but remained on its wheels.

A search of the scene confirmed that no persons were trapped or injured in the incident.

The driver reported that the accident was caused by the bursting of two middle tyres, which led to a loss of control.

The GNFS secured the scene, ensured safety, and returned to base at 14:51 hours, with authorities confirming that although the tanker sustained partial damage, no casualties were recorded.

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