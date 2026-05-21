We have all seen it – Kwakye Ofosu confirms early race to replace Mahama

Government spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has openly acknowledged growing manoeuvring within the NDC over who could eventually succeed President John Mahama.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Monday, he said the concerns raised by Dr Callistus Mahama about early-succession politics distracting the government were legitimate and could not be ignored.

“We are, we have all seen it, and his question is timely. What he said is absolutely true. He’s spot on, and I’m on all fours with him,” the Abura Asebu-Kwamankese MP said.

Kwakye Ofosu argued that the NDC’s future electoral fortunes would depend more on government performance than on personalities seeking to lead the party.

“You see, the thing that will convince Ghanaians to give us another mandate is the performance that we put up. It doesn’t matter who you bring to contest,” he stressed.

“Indeed, I have come to believe that personalities no longer matter unless some defining quality sets them apart from others.”

According to him, Ghanaian voters have become sophisticated in assessing governments and are more interested in results than campaign excitement.

“The Ghanaian people assess the performance of governments and decide whether or not to renew the mandate,” he said.

“So you are better off putting up your very best performance, so that in the end, whoever emerges out of your internal process to lead the party has a good story to tell.”

He warned that even the most attractive candidate would struggle if the government’s record disappoints voters.

“You can bring an angel, but if the story behind that angel is sordid, he’s not going to get a pass, and people will not vote for him or her,” he stated.

Kwakye Ofosu said Dr Callistus Mahama’s comments should serve as a warning to persons already positioning themselves for the future.

“Dr Callistus’ admonition is timely. Then I’m sure that those who have ears would have heard.”

Pressed on whether the President could act against officials believed to be quietly campaigning, Kwakye Ofosu said many had not formally declared any ambition, making direct action difficult for now.

“Some of them may not be office holders, so if you ask them, what would they be stepping aside from to begin with?” he said.

He described current activities as largely exploratory, noting that no official declarations had been made.

“At this stage, they are engaged in exploratory activity, but they have not said anywhere that they are going to contest elections,” he explained.

Still, he indicated there would come a point when such political activity could no longer coexist with government positions.

“A time will come when those activities will not be tenable in relation to their positions in government, and then it should be obvious that they have to step aside.”

Kwakye Ofosu recalled how former President John Agyekum Kufuor once asked ministers with presidential ambitions to resign from his cabinet, suggesting a similar moment could eventually arise under Mahama.

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