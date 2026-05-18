Mahama recused himself over Damang Mine deal – Kwakye Ofosu rejects Ibrahim state capture claims

Founder of Engineers and Planners Ibrahim Mahama

Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu has defended President John Mahama against allegations of state capture involving businessman Ibrahim Mahama and the Damang Mine deal.

Speaking on PM Express on Monday, the Abura Asebu-Kwamankese MP said the President deliberately stayed out of Cabinet discussions on the Damang mining lease because of his brother’s interest in the matter.

Responding to claims by the Minority that Ibrahim Mahama was influencing decisions at the Minerals Commission and positioning himself to take over the Damang mine, Kwakye Ofosu insisted the President acted ethically throughout the process.

“When the Lands and Natural Resources Minister brought the matter to Cabinet for consideration, the President recused himself. He did not sit in that meeting,” he said.

Asked why the President stepped aside, Kwakye Ofosu explained that Mahama believed it was the right ethical decision.

“He believed that it was an ethical thing to do because we did not want the situation where it would appear that he was superintending decision-making involving an entity that his brother had an interest in,” he stated.

According to him, the Vice President chaired the meeting in Mahama’s absence.

Kwakye Ofosu further disclosed that Cabinet rejected the idea of handing over the lease directly and instead insisted on a competitive process.

“Cabinet insisted that a competitive process be used to select which company gets it,” he said.

He argued that previous governments may simply have awarded such leases without competition, but this administration chose a different path.

“As was the case in times past, government could simply have handed over to E&P without any competitive process, but Cabinet insisted that the competitive process be used,” he added.

The government spokesperson maintained that the President did not influence the outcome and remained bound by Cabinet’s collective decision.

“He was not part of the decision-making and did not stampede the process,” Kwakye Ofosu stressed.

He also revealed that Mahama repeatedly stayed away whenever the matter resurfaced before Cabinet.

“Anytime that matter comes up in Cabinet, he will recuse himself,” he said.

Kwakye Ofosu described Cabinet discussions on the issue as intense and open, rejecting suggestions that ministers merely endorsed a predetermined outcome.

“The debate at Cabinet that day was rigorous. People voiced their views frankly, without fear or favour,” he disclosed.

He added that ministers freely expressed their opinions under the Vice President's leadership.

“There was no rubber-stamp decision,” he said.

Kwakye Ofosu insisted all legal and parliamentary processes must still be completed before the lease is finalised.

“So if you say that the President handed over to his brother, that’s simply untrue,” he said.

He went further, declaring: “The President was the biggest stumbling block to E&P’s acquisition of the Damang mine.”

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