Carvajal to leave Real Madrid after 23 years

Carvajal is the second-most decorated player in Real Madrid history, winning one trophy fewer than Luka Modric

Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal will leave the club at the end of this season after two spells at the Santiago Bernabeu, covering 23 years.

Carvajal, 34, who has made 450 appearances for Madrid, scoring 14 goals, will be out of contract when his current deal expires at the end of June.

The Madrid-born right-back is a club legend and one of the most decorated players in history with 27 titles to his name.

Carvajal joined the club's academy in 2002 and made his first-team debut in 2013 after a season at Bayer Leverkusen, prompting Madrid to activate a buy-back clause to re-sign him.

He went on to lift the Champions League six times, one of only five players to do so, and is the only player to start in all six finals that he won.

With Los Blancos, he won La Liga on four occasions and the Copa del Rey twice, as well as six Club World Cups, five UEFA Super Cups and four Spanish Super Cups.

He has been a mainstay of the Spanish national team since 2014, earning 51 caps while helping Spain win the Nations League in 2023 and the 2024 European Championship.

Carvajal was included in the FIFPro 2024 World XI, won The Best Fifa Men's World XI award in 2024, and was named the best player of the 2024 Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund, in which he scored the opening goal.

The defender has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, suffering a cruciate ligament tear in October 2024 and then another serious knee injury a year later.

Injury and the arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold last summer have limited him to 892 minutes in La Liga this season.

"Dani Carvajal is a legend and a symbol of Real Madrid and its academy," Madrid club president Florentino Perez said., external

"Carvajal has always exemplified the values of Real Madrid. This is and will always be his home."

Madrid, who will finish the season trophyless for the second year in a row, will pay tribute to Carvajal during their final La Liga match of the season against Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, 23 May (20:00 BST).

After 36 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen, Dani Carvajal made his first-team debut for Real Madrid during the 2013-14 season

Carvajal exit signals the end of an era

Dani Carvajal's departure from Real Madrid will be an emotional one for supporters, even if it does not come as a complete surprise.

Since breaking into the first team in 2013, he has grown from an academy graduate into a leader and a symbol of the club's relentless winning mentality.

While he rarely commanded the spotlight in the way Madrid's attacking superstars have, his consistency and reliability made him one of the most important players of the last decade, and his departure will symbolise a new era.

At his peak, Carvajal was widely regarded as one of the most complete right-backs in world football due to his rare balance of defensive aggression and attacking intelligence.

Under managers such as Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane, he became fundamental to Madrid's tactical structure, providing width, supporting midfield build-up play, and helping the team transition seamlessly between defence and attack.

Carvajal also played a crucial role in Real Madrid's dominance in the Champions League.

He delivered in high-pressure moments and his performance in the 2024 Champions League final, where he scored and was named man of the match, stands out as one of the defining moments of his career.

Beyond his tactical importance, Carvajal became one of the emotional leaders of the dressing room.

As iconic figures such as Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric gradually moved on, he emerged as a leader, eventually captaining the side.

His mentality during difficult periods was especially valuable over the last two seasons, as Real Madrid endured managerial instability and failed to secure major silverware.

Although injuries and physical decline affected him in the latter stages of his career, Madrid often looked vulnerable whenever Carvajal was absent, underlining how difficult he was to replace.

The arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool last summer signalled the beginning of a transition, with the England defender eventually becoming the preferred option at right-back under Alvaro Arbeloa.

Even so, the reception Carvajal continues to receive every time he steps onto the pitch is proof of the immense respect and affection supporters still have for him.

His legacy at Real Madrid is secure and he will leave as one of the greatest right-backs in the club's history and a player who helped define one of its most successful eras.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.