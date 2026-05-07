Injury row, yacht trip & petition – what’s going on with Mbappe?

Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid on a free transfer when his Paris St-Germain deal ended in 2024

Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid career has, until now, not panned out the way many expected.

While the 27-year-old has scored 85 goals in 100 appearances since moving to the Bernabeu, the Spaniards are set for a second successive season without lifting the La Liga title or Champions League.

For a club with 36 league titles and 15 European Cups, that is simply not good enough.

With fan frustration brewing and rumours of dressing room unrest, BBC Sport takes a look at how Mbappe's difficult second season in the Spanish capital has unravelled.

The Sardinia holiday controversy

Mbappe is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained in late April against Real Betis, making him a doubt for Sunday's Clasico against Barcelona.

Los Blancos must win that game to prevent Barca from winning the league.

Ordinarily, that would be the main concern. Instead, much of the recent focus has been on what's happened away from the training ground.

The France forward was given time off last week and decided to travel to Sardinia during his recovery period. It was a trip that, while approved by the club, did not sit well with supporters given the timing.

Photographs of him on a yacht emerged around the same time Real were playing Espanyol.

"In his free time, Mbappe can do whatever he wants, like any other player," head coach Alvaro Arbeloa said.

However, the discontent has led to organised fan action.

An online petition calling for 'Mbappe out' has spread rapidly across social media, encouraging fans to demand change and to act regarding the player's future at the club.

It aimed to collect 200,000 signatures. More than 12 million people have signed it in less than 24 hours.

While there is no way to know how many of those who have clicked on the online petition are actually Real Madrid fans, the backlash has arrived at a sensitive time.

Real are on the verge of ending the season without silverware, trailing Barcelona in La Liga by 11 points and ousted from the Champions League at the quarter-final stage.

In that context, scrutiny on star players has intensified, and Mbappe, despite being Real's top goalscorer this season, is now the subject of major criticism.

As well as questions around his commitment, there are also claims of dressing-room tension and frustration bubbling beneath the surface.

Mbappe's representatives released a statement to the media this week saying any criticism "does not reflect the reality of Kylian's commitment and daily work for the team".

So what happens next?

In the short term, attention is on whether Mbappe will be fit to feature at the Spotify Camp Nou.

"We'll see how Mbappe is this week," Arbeloa said in his post-match news conference on Sunday.

"After last week's tests, it looked as though it might take a bit longer."

'The jury is out with Mbappe'

By, Guillem Balague, BBC Sport Columnist

In Spain, we are famous for making stories out of the little that we see of players.

In the weeks when Real Madrid have been poor, part of the debate is: why doesn't Mbappe run more? Why doesn't he work well with Vinicius Jr? Why has it been two years without winning anything with Mbappe in the team?

In my eyes, this is completely the wrong debate - everybody wants Mbappe and having him is not a problem, the problems lie elsewhere.

But in the middle of that, if you see him on holiday with his girlfriend, having a good time - despite the fact he has been following to the letter all the medical advice and everything he has to do to recover - or if you get him landing in Madrid in a private jet just 18 minutes before Real start playing a game, it looks bad.

I must admit it does look very strange he is not at, or prioritising, the game.

One thing Xabi Alonso's entourage will tell you from their time in Madrid is that Mbappe is bothered mostly about his stats and his numbers.

That explains why, even though he didn't feel well with his knee - after they did a scan on both and analysed the wrong one - he wanted to play to try to top Cristiano Ronaldo's 59 goals in a calendar year. But that didn't help with his injury, and it seems like he wants to make an individual impact, as well as a collective one.

The jury remains out with Mbappe. He seems a little bit too cold and too distant with the Madrid fans - I remember Raul telling me that one thing they appreciate is players running for the impossible ball. People love it.

Of course, if Real were winning, it would be a different story. The question is, are they not winning because the managers haven't been able to get the best out of Mbappe, or because he is not adapting quick enough?

He went through a period of complete humility when he first arrived at Real Madrid, realising he was doing what he was told under Carlo Ancelotti.

Then, after missing two penalties against Liverpool and Athletic Club, he was feeling really down and thought, "I am going to do it my own way".

The goals started coming in, and he was great in numbers for Ancelotti. But this season it simply hasn't worked, under Alonso or Arbeloa.

What's the view in Spain?

Mbappe has received criticism from the press despite scoring 41 goals in all competitions this season

Spanish media coverage of Mbappe has been particularly intense, reflecting both his status within Real Madrid and the broader struggles the club have faced this season.

Outlets across Spain have scrutinised not only his performances, but also aspects of his behaviour off the pitch, with the Sardinia trip widely portrayed as poorly timed rather than outright misconduct.

Opinion pieces have increasingly focused on his integration into the squad and his influence within the team structure. In particular, there has been growing debate over whether Mbappe and Vinicius Jr can play effectively in the same attacking system, without compromising the balance of the team.

Across television and radio, pundits have also questioned whether Mbappe is being judged more harshly than other players would be in similar circumstances, while some columnists argue the criticism reflects Real's underwhelming season as much as it does the individual.

Overall, the tone of Spanish coverage remains critical but divided. While some defend Mbappe's numbers and status as a decisive player, others question his leadership and overall impact during a difficult campaign.

There is also a growing consensus in the media that the appointment of the right manager will be crucial to restoring cohesion and confidence within the squad after a season of underachievement.

The underlying message across much of the commentary is clear: a third trophyless season would be unacceptable for both the club and its supporters.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.