My injury at Real Madrid hurts the most – Daniel Opare

Former Ghana international Daniel Opare says his injury at Real Madrid hurts him, considering all the injuries he suffered in his career.

The ex-defender joined the Spanish side in 2008 from AshantiGold SC following his impressive performances for Ghana at the U17 World Cup in 2007.

Opare, having joined Madrid, started training with the first team after the club had crisis at right-back ahead of one of their games.

However, with 48 hours to the game, the Ghanaian suffered an injury which also meant he missed the opportunity to debut for the senior side.

"There were a lot of red cards and then injuries in the Madrid team. So I started training with the first team a long time ago," he told Joy Sports.

"When that opportunity came, I thought, 'okay, this is it' because looking at that week, I was training with the team that was going to play the match. So I got the ball from the right-back, I took the ball at pace, I pushed it, and then it was like a pull and fall. I wanted to cross it.

"I was about to cross the line, and with the speed at which I crossed the ball and was landing, I twisted my ankle, but I didn't have pain in my ankle. I rather broke my metatarsal. I suffered a fracture. There was nothing I could do, and the only option was to undergo surgery."

Opare, despite being at Madrid for two years, never played a game for the senior team before leaving the club.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.