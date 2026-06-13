Okyenhene lauds Garden City University leadership, urges focus on education and human capital

The Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has commended the leadership of Garden City University for promoting innovation through education and contributing to national development.

Speaking during a courtesy call by the university's new leadership, the Okyenhene emphasised the need for Ghana to focus on developing its human capital rather than relying primarily on natural resources for economic growth.

The visit was led by the university's newly appointed Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eric Kwasi Ofori, who formally introduced himself to the Okyenhene and invited him to serve as Special Guest of Honour at his investiture scheduled for July 9.

The Okyenhene praised the institution's contribution to higher education and noted that investment in knowledge and leadership development remains essential to Ghana's future.

"Okyeman doesn't have a bustling business city. But we have intellectual capital contributing to Ghana's resources. So, I am not surprised one of our own is representing brightly in Asanteman, advancing education in Ghana," he said.

He urged leaders in academia and public service to uphold integrity and accountability, stressing that success would ultimately be measured by effectiveness and honesty.

"The success of every country is often attributed to education. We need leaders who will be honest. Development and success of countries now is not material; not the gold or oil. If education is not prioritised it might not end well," he added.

Professor Ofori, who assumed office in March 2026, expressed appreciation for the support and guidance he has received from traditional leaders.

"I started work in March, hoping that the good training I received from home would be employed in my leadership of Garden City University. We have been to Manhyia to receive the blessing of Otumfuo. The reception was delightful. It has become important that I come back home to Osagyefo, to appreciate him for his guidance and support. I won't disappoint Okyenman. We will do our best," he said.

Garden City University currently has a student population of about 14,000 and offers programmes in health sciences, business and applied sciences. Its health-related courses include Nursing and Midwifery, Physician Assistantship Studies and Medical Laboratory Sciences, while postgraduate programmes include MPhil Nursing, MPhil Midwifery, MSc Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics, and Master of Public Health.

The university recently announced plans to establish the Ashanti Region's first private university teaching hospital. The proposed 100-bed facility, to be located at its Kwabre Kenyasi campus, is expected to become the first teaching hospital established by a private university in Ghana.

The delegation that visited the Okyenhene included Deputy Vice-Chancellor Nana K. Owusu-Kwarteng, Registrar K.A. Karikari, Director of Finance Raymond Kansanba, Director of Institutional Advancement Dr Isaac Tweneboah-Koduah, Assistant Registrar Daniel Kwame Ofosu, University Counsellor Theresa Moreena Darko and Nursing Coordinator Mercy Afia Negble.

The visit formed part of efforts by the university's new leadership to engage key stakeholders as it pursues its vision of expanding access to quality tertiary education and strengthening healthcare training in Ghana.

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