Football

Man City’s Reijnders set for £52m Saudi move

Source: BBC  
  13 August 2026 10:50pm
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Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders is set to join Saudi Pro-League outfit Al-Qadsiah in a £52m deal.

City have agreed a fee for the Dutch international, who cost them £46.5m when he joined from AC Milan last summer.

Although Reijnders made a bright start to his City career, he struggled to make a significant impact in what turned out to be Pep Guardiola's last season at the club, scoring seven goals in 47 appearances.

The 28-year-old trained apart from City's main squad on Thursday, ahead of a potential move to a side now managed by former Liverpool, Celtic and Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers.

Reijnders' exit looks like part of a significant overhaul of City's midfield, with uncertainty hanging over the future of World Cup player-of-the-tournament Rodri and interest in Chelsea's Argentina international Enzo Fernandez.

Reijnders was part of the Netherlands squad at the 2026 World Cup, making three appearances.

He started group games against Japan, Sweden and Tunisia but missed the last 32 tie against Morocco, which the Dutch lost on penalties.

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