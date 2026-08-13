FAI withdraws Infantino support as IFA backs Uefa

Audio By Carbonatix
The Football Association of Ireland [FAI] has officially withdrawn support for under-fire Fifa president Gianni Infantino, while the Irish Football Association has confirmed it is backing Uefa's stance.
On Monday, European football's governing body Uefa signed an open letter along with Concacaf and the Asian Football Confederation, accusing Infantino of breaking trust "through deception".
It follows an attempt by Infantino to sell a stake in Fifa's commercial operations to a private investment company - since abandoned - which has left his bid for a fourth term at top of world football in a perilous state.
Last week, the Welsh FA became the first home nation to withdraw support from the FA, days later.
The FAI - governing body for football in the Republic of Ireland - has confirmed it has also withdrawn support for Infantino in a letter to Fifa, having previously indicated its support prior to the post-World Cup controversy.
"Following an FAI board meeting, the decision was taken to rescind the letter of support that the Association supplied earlier this year," it confirmed.
"It has since written to Fifa to explain its reasoning.
"The Association is grateful for the support that Fifa provides to Irish football, but recent events have raised significant concerns regarding governance, transparency and the lack of meaningful consultation.
"Considering the governance challenges that the FAI has had to overcome in recent years, the Association feels a particular obligation to advocate for and uphold best practice."
Northern Ireland's body [the IFA] noted the "wider concerns" of those in football regarding Infantino and while it has not gone so far as to formally withdraw support, it is backing Uefa's stance.
"We take our responsibilities as a member association of both Uefa and Fifa seriously," said an IFA spokesperson.
"We support the current Uefa position on the matter and will continue to engage constructively on issues relating to football governance.
"We are of course aware of the recent developments and wider concerns within the football community. We are considering these matters carefully and will continue to engage through the appropriate governance structures and channels.
"At this stage, we have no further comment."
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