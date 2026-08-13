PSG agree deal in principle for Barcelona’s Torres

Audio By Carbonatix
Paris St-Germain have agreed a deal in principle to sign Barcelona forward Ferran Torres.
The fee for the Spain international will be around 50m euros (£42.7m).
Torres, 26, was given permission to miss training this week as he finalised his move.
Having scored an extra-time winner against Argentina to help Spain claim their second men's World Cup this summer, Torres' stock has risen considerably after a strong season with Barcelona.
Torres scored 21 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions, providing three assists, and helped Barcelona win the La Liga title.
PSG, managed by former Barcelona coach and player Luis Enrique, have won the Champions League in the past two seasons.
The Parisians could lose Bradley Barcola this summer, with the forward wanted by Liverpool.
Should the deal go through, Torres will be the second high-profile forward PSG have signed this summer after the arrival of Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco.
PSG added to their silverware collection on Wednesday by beating Aston Villa 2-1 to win the Uefa Super Cup.
Torres has been at Barcelona since 2022 having previously spent two years at Manchester City.
He has scored 25 goals in 65 appearances for Spain.
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