Nigeria to miss Women’s World Cup after South Africa and Ghana win play-offs

Thembi Kgatlana scored two goals at the 2023 Women's World Cup and netted again in Casablanca to keep alive South Africa's hopes of returning to the tournament

Nigeria have failed to qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time, after being beaten 2-1 by South Africa in a play-off at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The continent's top-ranked team went into the tournament in Morocco as favourites to retain their title but were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Cameroon, having already lost to Malawi in the group stage.

With the four semi-finalists guaranteed a spot at next year's World Cup, Justin Madugu's side had one more chance to keep alive their hopes of reaching Brazil, with the winner of their one-off tie in Casablanca entering an inter-confederation qualifier.

But second-half goals from Thembi Kgatlana and Refiloe Jane were enough to give Banyana Banyana victory, despite unexpected late drama when Jane was sent off after picking up a second yellow card for handling the ball inside her own six-yard box.

Christy Ucheibe slotted home the penalty in the 93rd minute to set up a grandstand finish, and there was even time for goalkeeper Kaylin Swart, South Africa's hero, to save brilliantly with her feet to deny Michelle Alozie with almost the last kick of the game.

The 2022 Wafcon champions join Ghana in Fifa's inter-confederation qualifier after the Black Queens came from behind to beat Ivory Coast 2-1 earlier on Thursday.

End of the road for Oshoala?

Nigeria have appeared at all nine Women's World Cups since the first was held in China in 1991.

Missing out is unlikely to go down well in a country where football fans are used to their team dominating, with the Super Falcons having won Wafcon a record 10 times.

But seeing off Desiree Ellis' well-drilled Banyana team was never likely to be easy.

While the first half in Casablanca was a non-event, the second period was anything but, with chances aplenty.

Asisat Oshoala should have done better when she bundled her way through several challenges and poked goalwards from inside the six-yard box, failing to get the requisite power on her strike to trouble Swart.

The six-time African footballer of the year was subbed soon after and there will no doubt be questions about whether the 31-year-old might have appeared at her final Wafcon.

The breakthrough came on the counter in the 56th minute, with striker Ronnel Donnelly playing an exquisite through ball from midway inside her own half to set Hildah Magaia free.

Magaia's cross from the left was met by the onrushing Kgatlana, whose shot had enough power to sneak over the line despite keeper Chiamaka Nnadozie getting a strong hand to it.

Nnadozie did keep out another Kgatlana effort five minutes later, while Swart pulled off a stunning save from Uchenna Kanu's header, diving acrobatically to her left to palm the ball away one-handed.

Jane's goal came courtesy of a deflection off Ucheibe's outstretched foot in the 77th minute and Magaia should also have scored when clean through less than a minute after the restart.

It looked as if Nigeria would be unable to create a way back into the game until Jane's unnecessary handball was spotted by the video assistant referee (VAR).

The captain did not need to stretch out her arm, with Swart well placed to save on the goalline.

With the numerical advantage, Nigeria piled on the pressure and almost found salvation in the 97th minute when Alozie drilled the ball back across goal, only to see Swart's left boot shoot out to stop it flying into the bottom corner.

Swart and South Africa celebrated their victory with glee, but a place at the World Cup is far from certain.

They must first negotiate a six-team league alongside Ghana in November and December, with Asian sides Uzbekistan and Chinese Taipei, Papua New Guinea from Oceania and Ecuador from South America also involved.

The top two sides from that mini-league will advance to a final inter-continental qualifier in February, with three sides from that booking their spot in Brazil.

Black Queens through despite pay dispute

In the earlier game in Casablanca, Ivory Coast were awarded a penalty after just 44 seconds when Bernadette Kakounan was clipped by Princess Marfo.

After a VAR check, Ines Konan converted to give the Lady Elephants a fourth-minute lead despite Ghana keeper Cynthia Konlan getting a hand to the ball.

The Black Queens thought they had equalised early in the second half when Stella Nyamekye stabbed in, but South African referee Akhona Makalima adjudged that Evelyn Badu had kicked the ball out of the hands of Ivorian keeper Oceane Konan moments before.

Ghana did level in the 59th minute, with Marfo heading in from a corner to make amends for her earlier challenge, and the turnaround was complete when Josephine Bonsu scored from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute after VAR had again intervened.

Grace Asantewaa's fierce strike clearly hit the right arm of Ivory Coast defender Aboa Yapo just inside the area, but it took some deliberation and a trip to the pitch-side monitor before Makalima awarded the foul.

Ghana's victory came a day after the Black Queens squad had issued a statement claiming players and officials were awaiting several payments including Wafcon qualification bonuses, group-stage bonuses and per diem allowances.

Ghana's Ministry of Sports and Recreation challenged aspects of the allegations, with sports minister Kofi Adams insisting that per diem payments had already been settled.

A statement from a Ministry official added that the squad's win bonus from their group stage victory over Cape Verde was being processed, and said that the Black Queens qualifying for Wafcon "does not attract a separate bonus".

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