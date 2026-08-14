Technology

Google unveils Gemini 3.7 Flash AI model for coding, agent workflows

Source: Reuters  
  14 August 2026 2:56am
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Alphabet's Google launched Gemini 3.7 Flash on Thursday, its latest AI model designed for software coding and automated business tasks, but offered no details on when ​its flagship Pro model will be released.

Investors have been closely watching for ‌Gemini 3.5 Pro, Google's premium model, as a test of whether its DeepMind AI unit can keep pace with rivals Anthropic and OpenAI.

Google had said in July Gemini 3.5 Pro was being ​tested with partners and would be coming "soon".

Here are a few details on ​Gemini 3.7 Flash:

  • The company is pitching the model as a lower-cost ⁠option for businesses building autonomous AI systems that can plan tasks, use software tools ​and complete multi-step workflows with less human intervention.
  • Gemini 3.7 Flash is released three weeks ​after Gemini 3.6 Flash. It has shown improved performance on coding tasks, including debugging, issue resolution and production-ready code generation, according to a Google blog post.
  • To drive adoption, Google is offering Gemini 3.7 ​Flash at an introductory rate of 75 cents per million input tokens and $3.75 per ​million output tokens through the end of the year, half the original cost of Gemini 3.6 ‌Flash.
  • The ⁠model is also being rolled out immediately to Gemini Spark, Google's subscription-based AI agent service available to Google AI Pro and Ultra customers in more than 160 countries.
  • Google co-founder Sergey Brin in recent months has urged key AI staff to go all in ​on the company's Gemini ​model as parent ⁠Alphabet seeks to close the gap with rivals, Reuters exclusively reported on Wednesday.
  • Last week, the tech giant announced a sweeping leadership overhaul ​of its Google DeepMind AI division in which its chief, Demis ​Hassabis, stepped ⁠aside in favor of his deputy, Koray Kavukcuoglu. At the same time, the two original technical co-leads of Gemini quit to co-found a startup.
  • CEO Sundar Pichai mounted a robust ⁠defense ​of Google's AI strategy during its earnings call in ​July, pushing back on concerns that the company has fallen behind rivals after delaying the flagship model and ceding ​ground in AI coding.

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