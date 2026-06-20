Google unveils biggest-ever Street View expansion in Ghana with sharper imagery and wider coverage

Audio By Carbonatix
Google has unveiled its most extensive Street View update in Ghana since first introducing the feature to the country a decade ago, significantly expanding coverage across major cities, highways, historic landmarks and coastal destinations.
Announced on Wednesday, the update delivers deeper and wider imagery captured using Google's next-generation Street View camera technology, offering users clearer, higher-resolution views of Ghana's roads, cultural sites and tourist attractions through Google Maps.
"We are thrilled to share a major imagery update across Ghana, featuring an expanded coverage of the country's bustling cities, national highways, and historic heritage sites," said Cynthia Wei, Street View Program Manager at Google.
The latest update extends Street View coverage across the road networks of Accra and Kumasi, allowing users to virtually explore landmarks such as the National Theatre of Ghana and the Kejetia Market. It also expands imagery along major highways, including the N10, N12 and N2, providing broader access to routes connecting northern, eastern and western Ghana.
Google said the refreshed imagery highlights some of Ghana's most important historical and natural attractions, including the UNESCO World Heritage forts along the Gulf of Guinea, traditional Asante buildings near Kumasi, beaches along the southern coastline, the Volta River corridor, botanical gardens and nature reserves.
Sports enthusiasts can also explore the surroundings of major sporting venues, including the Accra Sports Stadium and Baba Yara Stadium through the updated Street View experience.
The company said the update reflects its continued investment in keeping Google Maps accurate and comprehensive while making Ghana's cultural heritage and tourism assets more accessible to users worldwide.
As part of the initiative, Google has deployed its latest ultra-portable, high-resolution Street View camera in Ghana for the first time. The new camera system is already capturing fresh imagery, with a particular focus on expanding detailed coverage in coastal cities such as Cape Coast and Takoradi.
According to Google, the enhanced technology will allow for more frequent updates and improved image quality across the country.
Perry Nelson, Site Lead for Google Ghana, encouraged Ghanaians and visitors alike to explore the new imagery by using the Street View feature on Google Maps.
Users can access Street View by opening Google Maps on a computer or mobile device, searching for a location and selecting the Street View option. On desktop, users can drag the yellow "Pegman" icon onto highlighted roads, while mobile users can tap a location pin or enable the Street View layer to view available imagery.
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