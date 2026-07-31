An apology is not a safeguarding policy – RANA demands Parliament’s action over MP’s comment to schoolgirl

Rights Accountability Network Africa

A Civil Society Organisation, Rights Accountability Network Africa (RANA), has called on Parliament to introduce comprehensive child safeguarding standards after remarks made by Ahafo Ano South East MP Yakubu Mohammed to a primary school pupil during an educational visit sparked public debate.

The organisation says the incident has exposed gaps in how public institutions protect children who interact with political leaders and other public officials.

In a statement, RANA argued that Parliament is not only a legislative chamber but also a civic space regularly visited by schoolchildren, students and members of the public, making formal safeguarding measures necessary.

"The precincts of Parliament are not occupied by legislators alone. They are an active civic space through which schoolchildren, students, petitioners, persons with disabilities and other members of the public regularly pass," the group said.

The concerns follow comments by the MP during a school visit, where he told a female pupil: "You're very beautiful. When you grow up, I'll marry you. So she's my wife."

Although the MP later apologised and explained that the comment was linked to a traditional joking relationship between the Mossi and Dagomba communities, RANA said cultural explanations should not override concerns about appropriate boundaries between adults and children.

The organisation said the incident should trigger broader institutional reforms rather than end with an apology.

"An apology is not a safeguarding policy," RANA stated, adding that Parliament must clarify whether it has existing child protection guidelines for school visits and public engagements involving minors.

The group has asked Parliament to publish any existing safeguarding policy, introduce mandatory training for MPs and staff who engage with children, establish reporting mechanisms, and develop clear rules on issues such as photography, privacy and communication with minors.

RANA also called on the government to develop minimum child safeguarding standards across public institutions, including ministries, agencies, local assemblies and state programmes involving children.

The organisation maintained that while the MP's apology should be acknowledged, the focus must remain on protecting the child and ensuring institutions create safer environments for children.

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