National

Photos: Ghana bids farewell to Ambassador James Victor Gbeho

Source: Judy Yayra Avanu  
  31 July 2026 6:27pm
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The Government of Ghana on Friday, July 31, held a state funeral for former Minister for Foreign Affairs and former President of the ECOWAS Commission, Ambassador James Victor Gbeho, in honour of his distinguished service to Ghana, the West African sub-region and the international community.

The ceremony, held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra, drew President John Dramani Mahama, Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, former President of Namibia Dr Nangolo Mbumba, Members of Parliament, government officials, National Democratic Congress (NDC) executives, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of the United Nations, traditional leaders, family members, friends, sympathisers and other dignitaries from within and outside Ghana.

The solemn service featured prayers, the singing of hymns, choral renditions, scripture readings, tributes and the laying of wreaths in honour of the late statesman.

The Vice President led the wreath-laying ceremony, followed by members of the bereaved family and representatives of institutions with which Ambassador Gbeho served during his long and distinguished career.

Although the ceremony was marked by reflection and solemnity, the atmosphere was one of gratitude and celebration of a life devoted to public service. Many mourners paid tribute to Ambassador Gbeho's enduring legacy, noting that his remarkable contributions to diplomacy and nation-building would continue to inspire future generations.

Ambassador Gbeho died on June 13, 2026, at the age of 91.

He rose through the ranks of Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to become Chief Director, Deputy Minister and later Minister for Foreign Affairs.

He also served as the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Representative for Somalia and later as President of the ECOWAS Commission, where he championed regional integration and cooperation.

Widely regarded as one of Ghana's finest diplomats, Ambassador Gbeho dedicated more than five decades to public service, earning respect both at home and abroad for his professionalism, humility and commitment to peace and diplomacy.

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