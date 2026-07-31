Mahama resetting Ghana to redefine Africa’s story – Sammy Gyamfi

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, says President John Dramani Mahama is repositioning Ghana through reforms aimed at ensuring that Africans take greater control of the sectors that will define the continent’s future.

Speaking at the EMY Africa – Africa Rising Symposium in London on Thursday, July 30, Mr Gyamfi said the Mahama administration’s “reset” agenda is intended to transform Ghana’s economy while contributing to a broader redefinition of Africa’s development narrative.

According to him, the government’s vision is centred on ensuring that strategic sectors of the economy create greater opportunities and wealth for Ghanaians while remaining open to responsible foreign investment.

“In Ghana, President John Mahama is leading a charge to reset the way we lead, serve, and structure our economy. He is redefining the story of Africa by resetting Ghana,” Mr Gyamfi said.

He explained that the philosophy underpinning the government’s economic agenda is to ensure that Africans become key players in sectors that drive national prosperity rather than remaining spectators in their own economies.

“At the heart of this reset is a simple but powerful principle: Africans must own the commanding heights of the sectors that are shaping our future, while welcoming foreign investment that strengthens local capacity for mutual benefits,” he stated.

Mr Gyamfi argued that Africa’s development should not be driven by the extraction of raw materials alone but by expanding local ownership, industrialisation and value addition across strategic sectors.

He noted that this approach informed the establishment of institutions such as GoldBod, which seeks to maximise the value Ghana derives from its mineral resources while promoting transparency and local participation.

According to him, Africa’s rise should be measured by the continent’s ability to build industries, create jobs and develop globally competitive businesses owned by Africans.

“My brothers and sisters, Africa’s rise must not mean African resources rising into foreign balance sheets while the African youth remain unemployed. Africa’s rise must mean African resources creating African industries, African jobs, African brands, African wealth, African reserves, and African dignity,” he stressed.

Mr Gyamfi said Ghana’s reforms demonstrate that with the right policies and institutions, African countries can chart their own path towards inclusive growth while strengthening partnerships with investors who share the continent’s long-term aspirations.

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