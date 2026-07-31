GIS arrests 17, rescues 85 trafficking victims in Dawhenya

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has arrested 17 foreign nationals suspected of operating a cyber fraud syndicate and rescued 85 victims of suspected human trafficking during an intelligence-led operation at Dawhenya in the Greater Accra Region.

The operation, conducted in the early hours of Sunday, July 26, targeted a property located opposite the China West Mall, which authorities believe was being used as a base for the alleged criminal network.

The premises are reportedly owned by Oga Toyas, Chief Executive Officer of TOYAS Group Limited.

According to the GIS, officers from its National Enforcement Team intercepted 102 West African nationals after acting on intelligence and information from residents regarding the group's alleged criminal activities.

Initial investigations revealed that 79 men and six women were victims of suspected human trafficking and forced labour. The remaining 17 individuals are believed to be members of the alleged cyber fraud syndicate who were also residing unlawfully in Ghana.

The Service said officers discovered signs of severe physical abuse, particularly among the male victims, who were allegedly subjected to violence and forced to live under poor conditions.

The six female victims and the 17 suspects are currently being held at the GIS Headquarters in Accra, where they are undergoing interrogation, profiling and further investigations.

Meanwhile, the 79 male victims have been moved to a secure holding facility as the Service collaborates with relevant state institutions to facilitate their safe repatriation to their respective home countries.

Authorities disclosed that the suspected masterminds behind the operation were not present when the raid was carried out.

“It is reported that the team met the absence of the main kingpins at the time of the operations. Investigations are ongoing to pick up the brains behind these nefarious activities,” the statement said.

The GIS noted that the operation was conducted under the Human Trafficking Act, 2005 (Act 694), which criminalises human trafficking-related offences and prescribes a mandatory minimum prison sentence of five years upon conviction.

In a separate intelligence-led compliance exercise, officers from the Ashaiman Sector Command detained 93 Nigerian women aged between 15 and 44 in the Tsina-Agbe area.

The exercise followed concerns raised by the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly and the Municipal Security Council over the alleged involvement of foreign nationals in prostitution within the municipality.

According to the GIS, the women are being held at a secure facility while arrangements are made for their repatriation to Nigeria in accordance with the law.

Reaffirming its commitment to tackling transnational crime and irregular migration, the Service stated:

“The Ghana Immigration Service remains steadfast in its statutory mandate to safeguard Ghana’s borders, combat irregular migration, dismantle transnational criminal networks, and protect victims of human trafficking from exploitation,” the Service said.

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