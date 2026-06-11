GIS raises alarm over abuse of ECOWAS Free Movement Protocol, warns of security threats

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has raised concerns over rising abuses of the ECOWAS Free Movement Protocol by ECOWAS Community citizens, warning that irregular migration, child trafficking, cyber fraud, organised street begging, and other forms of criminal networks are increasingly undermining Ghana’s internal security.

These concerns were raised during high-level talks with a delegation from the West African Monetary Institute (WAMI), led by Dr Abraham Abdulai, at the GIS Headquarters in Accra.

The meeting formed part of WAMI’s study visit to assess challenges in the implementation of the ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement, trade, and the use of the ECOWAS biometric identification system.

Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration in charge of Command, Post and Operations, Mr Faisal Disu, warned that “Ghana is currently attracting a lot of bad actors into the country,” stressing that proceeds from organised begging networks could potentially be used to finance terrorism.

Discussions also highlighted the slow progress in implementing the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card, with only Ghana, Senegal, and Côte d’Ivoire currently fully implementing the system. Currency disparities across the sub-region were also identified as a key challenge.

Dr Abdulai noted that WAMI’s ongoing exercise will help develop strategies and benchmarks, including a centralised database of ECOWAS citizens, to strengthen border management.

Both institutions emphasised the urgent need for public advocacy and sensitisation campaigns on regular migration and the dangers of irregular migration and the use of unapproved border crossing routes.

The GIS announced plans to intensify border patrols to safeguard national security while ensuring that the principle of free movement supports, rather than undermines, Ghana’s peace and stability.

Further recommendations from the meeting are expected to inform ECOWAS policy reforms aimed at protecting lives, securing borders, and advancing genuine regional integration.

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