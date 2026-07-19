Photos: ECOWAS backs Ghana’s anti-xenophobia petition to AU

Audio By Carbonatix
The government of Ghana has welcomed the decision of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government to endorse and support Ghana's request for the issue of xenophobic attacks in South Africa to be placed on the agenda of the next African Union Summit.
Speaking at the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government meeting in Sierra Leone, President Mahama expressed deep concern over the recent xenophobic attacks targeting African nationals in South Africa.
He said Africa's liberation was achieved through solidarity across borders and urged leaders not to allow that proud legacy to be undermined by intolerance and the actions of a small minority.
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