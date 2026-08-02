ECOWAS donates $250,000 to support Ghana flood victims – Ablakwa reveals

Audio By Carbonatix
Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has approved a donation of US$250,000 (about GH¢3 million) to support victims of Ghana's recent devastating floods.
Mr Ablakwa said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had been officially notified by ECOWAS of the decision to provide the financial assistance.
"I wish to announce, in the spirit of transparency and accountability, that the Foreign Ministry has just been notified by ECOWAS that they have decided to donate US$250,000.00 (about GH¢3 million) to Ghana for victims of the recent devastating floods," he said in a post on Facebook.
The minister assured the public that the entire amount would be transferred to the appropriate authorities once it is received by the ministry.
"The Government of Ghana conveys boundless appreciation to ECOWAS for their solidarity and true African compassion," he added.
The donation comes in the wake of severe flooding that affected several communities across Ghana, displacing residents, destroying property and leaving many families in need of humanitarian assistance. The ECOWAS support is expected to contribute to ongoing relief efforts for affected victims.
Latest Stories
-
Four suspects arrested over GH¢94.5m gold robbery in Wassa Akropong
12 minutes
-
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah demands parliamentary briefing on IMF policy coordination instrument
17 minutes
-
Government to formalise tricycle waste collectors, expand waste transfer stations
28 minutes
-
Invest in Africa opens Green Enterprise Programme for youth
36 minutes
-
Education Minister backs move to elevate Ohawu Agricultural College into university
51 minutes
-
Mahama urges African youth to lead continent’s next chapter through innovation and integrity
1 hour
-
Four rescued after minibus crashes near GRA office at Circle
1 hour
-
Police investigate deaths of two women found in Tamale hotel, IGP deploys special team
1 hour
-
Youth Ministry partners DTI to build industry-ready workforce for Ghana
1 hour
-
Mahama calls for right of return for global African family
1 hour
-
Supporting breastfeeding starts with the family: why fathers matter
2 hours
-
Mahama praises Jamaica’s Hurricane Melissa recovery, cites Ghana’s Pan-African solidarity
2 hours
-
Police investigate deaths of two Beninese women found in Tamale hotel room
2 hours
-
Freedom is never a gift; it must be earned – Mahama
2 hours
-
Mahama calls for stronger African Union-Caribbean cooperation and global governance reforms
2 hours