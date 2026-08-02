ECOWAS donates $250,000 to support Ghana flood victims – Ablakwa reveals

Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has approved a donation of US$250,000 (about GH¢3 million) to support victims of Ghana's recent devastating floods.

Mr Ablakwa said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had been officially notified by ECOWAS of the decision to provide the financial assistance.

"I wish to announce, in the spirit of transparency and accountability, that the Foreign Ministry has just been notified by ECOWAS that they have decided to donate US$250,000.00 (about GH¢3 million) to Ghana for victims of the recent devastating floods," he said in a post on Facebook.

The minister assured the public that the entire amount would be transferred to the appropriate authorities once it is received by the ministry.

"The Government of Ghana conveys boundless appreciation to ECOWAS for their solidarity and true African compassion," he added.

The donation comes in the wake of severe flooding that affected several communities across Ghana, displacing residents, destroying property and leaving many families in need of humanitarian assistance. The ECOWAS support is expected to contribute to ongoing relief efforts for affected victims.

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