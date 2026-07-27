272 Ghanaians recruited into Russia-Ukraine war since 2022, about 55 dead – Ablakwa

Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has revealed that an estimated 272 Ghanaians are believed to have been drawn into the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war since 2022, many of them lured through fraudulent job offers before being deployed to the frontlines.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, July 27, 2026, shortly after 150 Ghanaians were evacuated from South Africa, Ablakwa said the figures emerged during his recent visit to Kyiv, where he learned the scale of Ghanaian involvement in the conflict.

He further revealed that about 55 of these people have been reported dead, while two others remain in captivity as prisoners of war.

“The government of Ghana is seriously worried about the reports of Ghanaian youth who are lured through deceptive employment schemes and subsequently deployed to participate in the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia,” he said.

“Information received during my visit to Kyiv indicates that approximately about 272 Ghanaians are believed to have been recruited into the conflict since 2022. An estimated 55 are reported dead.”

On the two Ghanaians held as prisoners of war, Ablakwa said the government is engaged in active negotiations with the relevant authorities to secure their release, describing the talks as encouraging so far.

“Two are held as prisoners of war, and we continue to negotiate their release; the talks are proving positive. We are optimistic about the outcome,” he said.

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