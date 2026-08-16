Economy | Top Story

T-bills auction: Government exceeds target by 88%, interest rates tumble

Source: Joy Business  
  16 August 2026 5:56pm
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The government exceeded its treasury bill target by 88 percent, as investor interest rose.

According to auction results by the Bank of Ghana, the government got a significant GH¢11.2 billion from the investors.

The government, however, accepted about GH¢4.88 billion of the bids.

The 91-day bill overtook the 364-day bill as the most patronised short-term instrument.

About GH¢5billion of the bids were tendered, representing 44.9% of the total bids. A little above GH¢4.0 billion of the bids were accepted.

The 364-day bill received bids worth GH¢4.9 billion. The uptake was, however, GH¢289.70 million.

The 182-day bill received bids of GH¢1.28 billion. A little above GH¢ 526 million was accepted.

Meanwhile, interest rates tumbled across the yield curve.

The yield on the 91-day bill went down by 16 basis points to 5.46%.

That of the 182-day bill also dropped to 7.27% from the previous week’s 7.57%.

Similarly, the yield on the 364-day fell by 48 basis points to 12.50%.

SECURITIESBIDS TENDERED (GH¢)BIDS ACCEPTED (GH¢)
91 Day Bill    5.066bn4.065bn
182 Day Bill1.281bn526.44m
364 Day Bill4.931bn289.70m
   
Total  
Target5.993bn 

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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