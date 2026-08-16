T-bills auction: Government exceeds target by 88%, interest rates tumble

Audio By Carbonatix
The government exceeded its treasury bill target by 88 percent, as investor interest rose.
According to auction results by the Bank of Ghana, the government got a significant GH¢11.2 billion from the investors.
The government, however, accepted about GH¢4.88 billion of the bids.
The 91-day bill overtook the 364-day bill as the most patronised short-term instrument.
About GH¢5billion of the bids were tendered, representing 44.9% of the total bids. A little above GH¢4.0 billion of the bids were accepted.
The 364-day bill received bids worth GH¢4.9 billion. The uptake was, however, GH¢289.70 million.
The 182-day bill received bids of GH¢1.28 billion. A little above GH¢ 526 million was accepted.
Meanwhile, interest rates tumbled across the yield curve.
The yield on the 91-day bill went down by 16 basis points to 5.46%.
That of the 182-day bill also dropped to 7.27% from the previous week’s 7.57%.
Similarly, the yield on the 364-day fell by 48 basis points to 12.50%.
|SECURITIES
|BIDS TENDERED (GH¢)
|BIDS ACCEPTED (GH¢)
|91 Day Bill
|5.066bn
|4.065bn
|182 Day Bill
|1.281bn
|526.44m
|364 Day Bill
|4.931bn
|289.70m
|Total
|Target
|5.993bn
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