Parliamentary probe into cocaine seizure would be a waste of time – Inusah Fuseini

Former Tamale Central MP Inusah Fuseini says he has no confidence in Parliament’s ability to conduct a useful inquiry into the recent cocaine seizure linked to Ghana.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, he argued that involving Parliament would be a waste of time, expressing “zero trust” in its ability to investigate the matter and establish what happened.

"I don't trust Parliament. I have zero trust in Parliament because they have not demonstrated to me that they can insulate themselves from partisan political considerations when they are dealing with national issues. I do not think that the drug issue will change the situation," he said.

"I have said it will be a useless waste of time to call Parliament; I expect intelligence agencies (to probe the case)," he argued.

His comments follow the Minority’s call for a parliamentary probe after French customs seized nearly 3.9 tonnes of cocaine at the port of Dunkirk from a container shipped from Ghana.

The Speaker of Parliament has since recalled MPs from their recess to sit on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

Mr Fuseini’s position adds to concerns raised on the programme about whether an inquiry by MPs, amid the political dispute over the seizure, would deliver meaningful answers.

Also, Dr John Osae-Kwapong, a fellow at the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), has expressed doubt that a parliamentary inquiry into the cocaine seizure will produce meaningful results.

"I share the concern that issues come up, and quote unquote nothing comes up; institutions like our Parliament talk a lot about it, and nothing seems to come out of it, and therefore when you hear that Parliament wants to take a look at another institution, your natural response will be that nothing different will come out of it," he said.

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