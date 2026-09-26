Bobby Banson condemns EOCO’s attempted arrest of Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah

Ghanaian lawyer Bobby Banson has criticised the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) over its attempted arrest of Manhyia South Member of Parliament, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah.

Mr Banson condemned the agency’s handling of the incident, which took place at the Accra High Court on Wednesday, 23 September, after the MP had appeared there as a lawyer for a client.

EOCO says it sought to secure Mr Baffour Awuah’s attendance for an ongoing investigation after he failed to honour two invitations sent in February this year.

The MP’s lawyers dispute that account, while Mr Baffour Awuah has described the attempted arrest as unlawful.

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