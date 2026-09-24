Baffour Awuah accuses EOCO boss Raymond Archer of abusing state power

Executive Secretary of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Raymond Archer

Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah has accused EOCO boss Raymond Archer of abusing state power after an attempt to arrest him over his involvement in his client's case.

The private legal practitioner said he remains convinced that the people who helped him avoid an alleged abduction could not have acted unlawfully.

“The persons that assisted me in avoiding being kidnapped cannot have acted unlawfully,” he said.

According to him, the circumstances surrounding the incident point to an attempted kidnapping and abduction.

He argued that assisting him to avoid such a situation could not amount to a criminal act.

“I think that Raymond needs good legal advice at EOCO. It is obvious that he’s not getting it, and that is why he’s writing these letters. They will not fly,” he said.

Mr Baffour Awuah said the EOCO boss may have the power to arrest those involved, but insisted such an action would not succeed in court.

“He may have the state power to arrest them, but even if he does, I’m giving him free legal advice: he will never succeed in any court of competent jurisdiction,” he said.

He also accused Mr Archer of aiding and abetting an assault involving a person identified as Afuaqua.

According to him, Afuaqua sustained an eye injury during the incident and has been advised to report the matter to the Ministry of Police Station.

“And so clearly he aided and abetted that kind of assault on the life of a lawyer,” Mr Baffour Awuah said.

Despite EOCO declaring him wanted, the MP said he would appear in court on behalf of his client.

“My brother, I am going to court. I will never be intimidated,” he said, stressing, “Tomorrow [Thursday, September 24] I’m going to court. Raymond should arrest me. My brother, I am ready.”

Mr Baffour Awuah said his duty as a lawyer required him to remain courageous while defending his client.

He also rejected suggestions that EOCO’s actions would force him to back down. “It won’t cow me to submission,” he said.

Reacting to comments by Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor condemning EOCO’s actions, Mr Baffour Awuah said the concerns were widely shared.

“It is obvious that everybody in this country accepts that what Raymond has done is unlawful,” he said.

He maintained that he would continue defending his client until the case is resolved.

“I dwell in the shadows of the Almighty,” he said, adding that he remained confident of divine protection.

“Nothing, nobody will prevail against me so long as, particularly, I’m fighting for the poor,” he added.

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