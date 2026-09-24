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Photos: Ghana-China relations strengthened at China’s 77th anniversary celebration

Source: Judy Yayra Avanu  
  24 September 2026 12:31pm
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Ghana and China have reaffirmed their longstanding relationship, with discussions focused on deepening cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure, science, technology and sustainable development.

Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, who represented the Government of Ghana, delivered the keynote remarks at a ceremony marking the 77th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China.

She stressed the importance of upholding the rule of law in bilateral partnerships and investments, while ensuring that economic development does not come at the expense of public health and environmental protection.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings also called for partnerships that deliver tangible benefits to Ghanaians while protecting the country’s natural resources for future generations.

She congratulated the Government and people of China on the anniversary and expressed hope for stronger Ghana-China relations.

Below are some photos from the celebration:

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