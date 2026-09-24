Majority says stronger enforcement drove rise in NACOC arrests

Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Builsa North, James Agalga

The Majority in Parliament has attributed the increase in narcotics-related arrests and seizures recorded in recent years to strengthened enforcement measures and institutional reforms introduced by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) and other security agencies under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

Addressing the press on Thursday, September 24, Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Builsa North, James Agalga, said NACOC’s enforcement activities recorded a significant increase in 2025 compared with the previous year.

“The 2025 performance was due to the concrete institutional changes this government has put in place,” he emphasised.

According to Mr Agalga, NACOC recorded 73 arrests nationwide in 2024, which was the Commission’s highest annual enforcement figure at the time.

That figure, he said, rose sharply to 217 arrests involving 165 cases in 2025, representing a 197% increase.

He attributed the rise to stronger enforcement operations, improved collaboration among security agencies and the expansion of NACOC’s operational presence across the country.

Mr Agalga also reported a significant increase in narcotics seizures in 2025.

He said a total of 1,497.75 kilogrammes of narcotic substances, with an estimated street value of US$5.24 million, were seized during the year.

In addition, 61,974 units of controlled substances were seized, including pharmaceutical opiates and new psychoactive substances.

The Majority Leader said enforcement efforts also extended to assets and finances allegedly linked to narcotics-related activities.

He said NACOC seized GH¢6.93 million and US$440,382 in cash through asset-based enforcement operations, as well as 19.72 kilogrammes of gold allegedly linked to suspected drug-money laundering.

Mr Agalga further highlighted the expansion of NACOC’s operational footprint, saying the Commission had increased its District Commands from fewer than 10 to 77.

The expansion, he said, had extended NACOC’s presence to all 16 regions and strengthened its ability to conduct enforcement operations across the country.

He added that closer collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, National Intelligence Bureau, Ghana Immigration Service and the Economic and Organised Crime Office had contributed to intelligence-led narcotics operations.

According to Mr Agalga, the government had also established a dedicated narcotics court as part of efforts to address challenges in the prosecution of drug-related cases.

He said the specialised court was intended to reduce fragmentation in the prosecution process and help close the gap between narcotics-related arrests and convictions.

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