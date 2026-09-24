Majority calls for stronger collaboration among security agencies to fight drug trafficking in Ghana

The majority in Parliament has called for stronger collaboration among security and law enforcement agencies to combat drug trafficking networks operating in Ghana.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, September 24, Majority Leader James Agalga said the growing complexity of the narcotics trade required security and law enforcement agencies to work together to identify, investigate, and dismantle drug trafficking networks.

“The Majority caucus urges all security and law enforcement agencies, particularly the Narcotics Control Commission, the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Immigration Service, the Ports and Harbour Authority, and others, to increase cooperation and practice one front to combat the emergence of drug networks in our country.”

Mr Agalga said the fight against drug trafficking could not be handled effectively by one institution, stressing the need for agencies to share intelligence and coordinate their operations.

“This is no job for any single agency. The profiling and screening, investigation, prosecution, and asset recovery are all critical elements in the chain, and only when agencies are better coordinated, sharing intelligence, and working together can Ghana really disrupt and dismantle networks that traffic narcotics.”

According to the Majority caucus, the response to drug trafficking must involve institutions responsible for border security, intelligence gathering, investigations, prosecution, port operations, and asset recovery.

Mr Agalga said these institutions must complement one another’s efforts rather than operate separately, as no single state institution has the capacity to tackle the entire drug trafficking chain on its own.

He also called for sustained cooperation among the various agencies as part of efforts to address the drug menace.

“The Majority caucus calls for continued and concerted inter agency corporation as the bedrock of the nation’s struggle against the drug menace.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.