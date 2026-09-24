Jefferson Sackey clarifies Cameron Duodu is not described as ‘late’ in memoir

Audio By Carbonatix
Journalist and author Jefferson Sackey has clarified that his book, PURPOSE: A Memoir of Fearless Journalism, Diplomacy and Growth, does not describe veteran journalist Cameron Duodu as deceased.
The clarification follows an online column in which Mr Duodu said the book referred to him as “the late Cameron Duodu”. Mr Sackey said the description appeared in a report about the book, but nowhere in the memoir itself.
According to Mr Sackey, the book mentions Mr Duodu only once, on page 167. The passage names him among journalists who “used their pens, voices and platforms to challenge authoritarianism, expose wrongdoing and keep the spirit of free expression alive.”
Mr Sackey said the passage honours Mr Duodu’s contribution to Ghana’s democratic development and does not suggest that he has died.
He expressed regret over the confusion caused by the report, encouraged readers to consult the book’s text and said he had taken steps to provide Mr Duodu with a copy.
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