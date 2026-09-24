Books

Jefferson Sackey clarifies Cameron Duodu is not described as ‘late’ in memoir

Source: Myjoyonline  
  24 September 2026 11:42am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Journalist and author Jefferson Sackey has clarified that his book, PURPOSE: A Memoir of Fearless Journalism, Diplomacy and Growth, does not describe veteran journalist Cameron Duodu as deceased.

The clarification follows an online column in which Mr Duodu said the book referred to him as “the late Cameron Duodu”. Mr Sackey said the description appeared in a report about the book, but nowhere in the memoir itself.

According to Mr Sackey, the book mentions Mr Duodu only once, on page 167. The passage names him among journalists who “used their pens, voices and platforms to challenge authoritarianism, expose wrongdoing and keep the spirit of free expression alive.”

Page 167 of the book, describing Mr Duodu's contribution to Ghana's democracy

Mr Sackey said the passage honours Mr Duodu’s contribution to Ghana’s democratic development and does not suggest that he has died.

He expressed regret over the confusion caused by the report, encouraged readers to consult the book’s text and said he had taken steps to provide Mr Duodu with a copy.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group