EPL: Semenyo earns Player of the Month nomination for September

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo has been nominated for the September Premier League Player of the Month award.

The nomination comes on the back of Semenyo's strong start to the 2026/27 Premier League season as Manchester City remain unbeaten.

The Black Stars forward featured in all three of Man City's Premier League games in the month under review as they made it three wins from three games.

Semenyo provided an assist in the 1-0 win over Coventry City, setting up Erling Haaland in the 26th minute for the only goal of the game.

He started in the Manchester derby against United, failing to register any goal or assist in his side's victory at Old Trafford.

However, the forward was back among the goal contributions as City and Sunderland played out an eight-goal thriller at the Etihad.

Semenyo was involved in three games in the game, scoring two goals and providing one assist as Enzo Maresca's side recorded a 5-3 win over Sunderland.

The Ghanaian has been nominated for the award alongside Hull City's Mohamed Belloumi, Leeds United's Jayden Bogle, Pascal Gross, Charalampos Kostoulas of Brighton and Liverpool's duo Alexander Isak and Jeremy Jacquet. Brentford's Kevin Schade is also among the nominees.

Semenyo is not part of the Black Stars squad for the September-October international break due to a foot injury.

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