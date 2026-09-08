Kuffour puts $5,000 on Kotoko to win 2026/27 GPL

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Ghana and Bayern Munich defender Samuel Osei Kuffour has placed a bet of $5,000 for Asante Kotoko to win the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League title.
Kuffour made the bold declaration while interacting with football fans after a ‘Monday Stars’ football game in Accra.
Asked who he expects to emerge as champions, the former Ghana international did not hesitate.
“Asante Kotoko will win the league,” he said.
Some fans were quick to challenge his prediction, proposing a GHS 10,000 bet.
But Kuffour was prepared to go much higher.
“Let’s make it $5,000. I guarantee you Kotoko will win the league,” he responded.
The former King Faisal defender's confidence comes despite Kotoko dropping points on the opening day of the season.
The Porcupine Warriors were held to a 2-2 draw by league debutants Debibi United at the Golden City Park in Berekum.
They will have an opportunity to record their first win of the campaign when they host Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday in their Matchday 2 fixture.
For Kuffour, however, the early setback has done little to alter his belief that Kotoko have what it takes to go all the way.
And he has now put $5,000 on the line to prove it.
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