Football

GPL 2026/27: Kotoko target first victory as Heart of Lions visit Kumasi

Source: Ruth Akoto-Donkor  
  11 September 2026 1:25pm
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Asante Kotoko head coach Eric Tinkler has urged supporters to come out in their numbers as the Porcupine Warriors host Heart of Lions in their second game of the Ghana Premier League season.

The match, set for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, will mark Kotoko's first home game of the campaign following their recent Democracy Cup victory.

Kotoko kicked off their league season with a 1-1 draw against debutants Debibi United, while Heart of Lions also shared the points with Aduana Stars in their opening fixture.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's clash, Tinkler emphasised the importance of home support when asked about his expectations.

"I’m obviously hoping that the fans come out in their numbers. I think obviously after having won the Democracy Cup and the club starting to win things again, we hope that’s going to bring and attract the fans back to the stadium.

"So I hope we can have a full-capacity crowd against a very, very difficult team," he said.

Historically, the fixture has proven tough for the Kumasi-based side. In the last 12 games since 2012, Kotoko have managed just two victories, with Lions claiming six wins while the other four have ended in a stalemate.

Acknowledging the task ahead and reflecting on their pre-season encounter, Tinkler added, "We obviously had an opportunity to play them in pre-season in Accra, and they’re a very, very good team, very well structured, well organised, very hard-working, and as long as we match them in those areas, we always have a chance of winning the match, like we did when we played them in pre-season. So we’ve got to go into the game with a lot of self-belief."

The clash between the two teams is scheduled for Sunday, September 13, 2026, with kick-off slated for 15:00 GMT, as they hope to secure their first victory of the new league season.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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