GPL Matchweek: Aduana’s Osei Kufuor, 8 others win TV sets as NASCO Men of the Match

Nine players who were outstanding over the weekend in the Ghana Premier League woj television sets after they were adjudged NASCO Men of the Match in their respective match week 4 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Matchweek 4 produced 21 goals, with four home wins, three away wins and two draws across nine centers.

The biggest match of the weekend was in Kumasi where Samuel Osei Kuffuor of Aduana FC

was outstanding as Aduana FC stunned Asante Kotoko 2-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, even after playing over 50 minutes with 10 men.

In Tamale Zaidan Mohammed of Karela United FC was the best player as the home side defeated Accra Hearts of Oak.

The young sensation struck late to give Karela United a 1-0 home win over the Phobians at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale. His 88th minute goal ended Hearts' unbeaten start to the season.

Abdul Samed Tanko of FC AshantiGold

inspired the Miners to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over fellow newcomers Debibi United FC at the Len Clay Stadium. He was named the player of the match, while Etse Dogli of Medeama starred in the biggest win of the weekend, as Medeama SC thrashed Basake Holy Stars 4-1 at the Tarkwa and Aboso Stadium to secure their first win of the season.

Samuel Adamu of Heart of Lions was the best player as he

led a great comeback as Heart of Lions came from behind to beat Young Apostles 2-1 away at the Wenchi Sports Stadium. Lions scored a 95th minute winner.

Derrick Atta Afriyie was also name the best as his side Bechem United FC defeated Dreams FC 1/0.

His early header secured a 1-0 home win for Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park. The goal in the 4th minute was enough to give the Hunters their second win of the season.

Emmanuel Intori of Port City was named the best player as he helped the Premier league debutants to claim an impressive away win, beating Gold Stars SC 2-0 at Dun's Park in Bibiani. Intori opened the scoring in the 8th minute.

William Danquah of FC Samartex 1996 was the best performer as leaders FC Samartex maintained their unbeaten start with a 1-1 draw away to Swedru All Blacks FC at the Swedru Stadium.

Augustine Agyapong of Berekum Chelsea

also shone for the Blues who were held to a 1-1 draw by Vision FC at home in Berekum.

Each man of the match winner takes home a NASCO 32-inch television set from sponsor Electroland Ghana Limited.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.