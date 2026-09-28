Private cars, taxis, trotros, okadas barred from Ayalolo lanes during peak hours

Audio By Carbonatix
Private cars, taxis, trotros, okadas and trucks will be barred from lanes designated for Ayalolo buses during peak hours when a pilot contraflow system begins on Tuesday, September 29.
The pilot, being implemented by the Greater Accra Passenger Transport Executive (GAPTE), will cover the Amasaman, Pokuase, Kasoa and Adenta corridors.
Motorists who use the designated contraflow lanes during the restricted hours will be taken to court.
Under the pilot arrangement, Ayalolo buses travelling towards the Accra Central Business District (CBD) will use lanes normally reserved for traffic moving in the opposite direction between 6am and 9am.
In the evening, between 4pm and 7pm, Ayalolo buses travelling out of the CBD will use lanes normally designated for vehicles heading towards the CBD.
The designated lanes will be marked with traffic cones, reflective lane dividers and road signs to guide motorists.
GAPTE contraflow wardens will be deployed to enforce the system, with support from personnel of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) at selected critical intersections.
The pilot will operate along four major corridors.
On the Amasaman Corridor, the designated pickup points are Amasaman, Kwame Nkrumah Circle and Achimota.
The Pokuase Corridor will serve passengers at Pokuase, Kwame Nkrumah Circle and Achimota.
The Kasoa Corridor will cover Kasoa Main Station, Tuba Junction, Old Barrier, Weija Barrier and Kaneshie First Light.
On the Adenta Corridor, pickup points will be located at Adenta Barrier, Madina Junction, Legon and 37 Hospital.
GAPTE is urging motorists, commercial drivers and the general public to cooperate with officers deployed to manage the pilot and observe the restrictions during the designated peak hours.
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