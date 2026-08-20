Russia, Ghana discuss transport cooperation and logistics development

Audio By Carbonatix
Russia and Ghana have discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in the transport sector, with a focus on logistics, infrastructure development and modern transport technologies.
The discussions took place on Thursday, 20 August 2026, when Russia’s Ambassador to Ghana, Andrei Ordash, paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe.
According to the Embassy of Russia in Ghana, the meeting focused on current issues relating to bilateral cooperation in the transport sector.
The two sides discussed the development of logistics routes, improvements to transport infrastructure and the exchange of expertise in modern transport technologies.
The discussions also resulted in an agreement to maintain contact on specific projects aimed at advancing cooperation between Ghana and Russia in the transport sector.
The engagement forms part of ongoing efforts by the two countries to deepen bilateral relations and explore practical areas of cooperation with potential economic and infrastructural benefits.
Both sides are expected to continue discussions on specific transport projects as part of efforts to translate the areas identified into concrete cooperation.
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