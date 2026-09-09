Effects of Technology Governance on Business Sustainability in Ghana: Critical analysis of strategies

Background

Technology Governance refers to the systems, policies, processes and responsibilities used to ensure that an organisation's technology is acquired, managed, secured and used in ways that support its strategic objectives. For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Ghana, technology governance has become increasingly important because digital technologies now influence accounting, marketing, payments, customer management, production, communication and access to markets.

The importance of this issue is particularly clear in Ghana, where SMEs constitute a major part of the business sector. The World Bank reports that 98% of businesses were micro or small enterprises and about 90% were informal in 2015. It also identifies digital technology as an important potential source of productivity growth and business upgrading. (World Bank)

Technology governance therefore presents a dual effect: it can improve SME productivity, competitiveness and sustainability, but poorly designed governance can impose compliance costs, create barriers to technology adoption and expose firms to cybersecurity and operational risks.

1. POSITIVE EFFECTS OF TECHNOLOGY GOVERNANCE ON SMEs IN GHANA

a. Improved Operational Efficiency

Effective technology governance encourages SMEs to select technologies based on business needs rather than simply adopting fashionable technologies. Accounting software, inventory systems, customer relationship management tools and digital payment platforms can reduce manual work, improve record-keeping and minimise errors.

This is particularly relevant in Ghana because the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) has recently identified continued reliance on manual records and fragmented digital tools as constraints on SMEs' ability to manage customers, sales, inventory, bookkeeping and reporting. (Ghana Environmental Authority)

b. Better Decision-Making

Technology governance promotes reliable data management. When SMEs establish procedures for collecting, storing and analysing sales, customer and financial data, managers can make decisions based on evidence rather than intuition.

For example, a retailer that systematically analyses sales data can identify fast-moving products, seasonal demand and unprofitable inventory. Consequently, technology becomes a strategic resource rather than merely an administrative tool.

c. Increased Market Access

Digital governance can support SMEs in establishing websites, social-media channels, e-commerce operations and digital payment systems. This allows businesses to reach customers beyond their immediate geographical locations.

The importance of digital visibility is recognised in Ghana's current SME policy environment. In July 2026, the GEA announced a Digitalise for Jobs intervention aimed at strengthening SMEs' online presence and digital inclusion. (Ghana Environmental Authority)

d. Stronger Cybersecurity and Data Protection

Technology governance can establish controls for passwords, access rights, backups, data protection and incident response. This is increasingly important because Ghana has a formal cybersecurity regulatory framework. The Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038), established the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) to regulate cybersecurity activities and promote a secure and resilient digital ecosystem. (Civil Servants Association)

Ghana's regulatory framework also includes the Data Protection Act, 2012 (Act 843) and the Electronic Transactions Act, 2008 (Act 772), among other technology-related legislation. (Civil Servants Association).

In connection with SMEs, compliance can increase customer confidence, particularly where businesses handle personal, financial or payment information.

2. NEGATIVE EFFECTS AND CHALLENGES

a. Cost of Compliance

One of the major problems is that technology governance can impose costs that are proportionally heavier on small firms than on large corporations. An SME may have limited funds for cybersecurity software, professional IT services, data protection measures, staff training and system upgrades.

Consequently, regulations intended to create a safer digital economy can unintentionally discourage technology adoption if compliance requirements are complicated or expensive.

The critical issue is therefore proportionality. Governance should protect customers and businesses without imposing the same technological and administrative burden on a five-person enterprise as on a large corporation.

b. Digital Skills Shortages

Technology governance is ineffective when employees and owners do not have the skills to implement it. The World Bank has identified foundational and advanced digital skills as important requirements for Ghana's technological transformation. (World Bank)

An SME may purchase sophisticated accounting or enterprise software but fail to obtain its benefits because employees lack the skills to use it properly. Technology governance must therefore include human-capital development, not just rules and software.

c. Unequal Access to Digital Infrastructure

Digital transformation is not evenly distributed across Ghana. World Bank analysis found substantial rural-urban differences in internet adoption, with internet use in 2021 significantly higher in urban areas than rural areas. (World Bank Blogs)

This creates a governance challenge because SMEs operating in less-connected areas may face higher effective costs and less reliable access to digital services. A technology strategy that works well in Accra may not be equally practical for an enterprise in a rural community.

d. Cybersecurity Risks

Greater technology adoption creates greater exposure to cyber threats. SMEs can be attractive targets because they often have fewer cybersecurity resources than large firms. Ghana's CSA has reported incidents involving online fraud, impersonation, malware, ransomware and other cyber threats. (Civil Servants Association)

Thus, digitalisation without governance can create a paradox: technology may make a business more efficient while simultaneously making it more vulnerable.

e. Resistance to Organisational Change

Technology governance can also fail because owners and employees resist changing established practices. Some SMEs depend heavily on the owner's personal knowledge and informal processes. Introducing digital systems may initially appear to slow operations or threaten existing roles.

Therefore, technology governance must address organisational culture and change management, rather than assuming that introducing technology automatically produces improvement.

3. CRITICAL ASSESSMENT

The relationship between Technology Governance and SME Sustainability is therefore not automatically positive. Governance can produce three contrasting outcomes:

Technology Governance Approach Possible Effect on SMEs Weak Governance Low technology utilisation, cyber risks, data loss and inefficient investment Excessively Rigid Governance High compliance costs, bureaucracy and discouragement of innovation Proportionate and Strategic Governance Higher productivity, security, innovation and long-term sustainability.

The most appropriate approach for Ghana is therefore risk-based and SME-sensitive Technology Governance.

Government should avoid creating a regulatory environment in which SMEs see technology primarily as a compliance burden. At the same time, businesses should not treat governance as something imposed only by government. Internal governance—such as access controls, budgeting, data management and cybersecurity policies—is equally important.

NINE (9) STRATEGIES FOR BUSINESS SUSTAINABILITY

1. Develop a Clear Technology Strategy

Each SME should develop a simple technology plan linked directly to business objectives. Rather than purchasing technology because competitors use it, managers should ask the following questions: a. What Business Problem Will the Technology Solve? b. What Will It Cost? c. What Benefits Will It Produce? d. Can Employees Use It Effectively? e. What Risks Does It Create?

The answers to the above five (5) questions will encourage investment in technologies that generate measurable business value.

2. Adopt Affordable Cloud and Digital Solutions

SMEs can reduce the cost of technology infrastructure by using scalable cloud-based accounting, inventory, collaboration and customer-management systems instead of investing heavily in physical IT infrastructure.

However, cloud adoption should be accompanied by proper vendor assessment, data protection, user-access controls and backup arrangements.

3. Strengthen Cybersecurity

Every SME should have basic cybersecurity controls, including: Strong and Unique Passwords; Two-Factor Authentication; Regular Software Updates; Antivirus and Endpoint Protection; Regular Data Backups; Restricted Access To Sensitive Information; Employee Cybersecurity Training; and A Simple Incident-Response Plan.

The CSA specifically promotes measures such as strong passwords and two-factor authentication, while its national cybersecurity framework emphasises legal, technical, organisational and capacity-building measures. (Civil Servants Association)

4. Invest Continuously In Digital Skills

Training should be treated as an investment rather than an expense. SMEs should provide employees with practical training in: Digital Accounting; Data Analysis; E-Commerce; Digital Marketing; Cybersecurity; Artificial Intelligence and Automation; and Responsible Use of Customer Data.

This is particularly important because the World Bank recommends improving foundational digital skills while expanding advanced digital capabilities in Ghana. (World Bank).

5. Integrate Digital Technology Into Financial Management

Sustainability requires strong financial control. SMEs should use digital accounting systems to monitor cash flow, expenses, receivables, inventory and profitability.

Digital financial records can also make it easier for firms to demonstrate their financial performance when seeking loans or investment.

6. Use Technology To Diversify Markets

SMEs should use digital platforms to reduce dependence on a single market or customer group. E-commerce, social media, digital advertising and online customer-service channels can help businesses reach customers nationally and internationally.

This can improve resilience when local demand declines.

7. Establish Data-Governance Policies

SMEs that collect customer or employee information should establish simple rules covering: What Data Are Collected; Why The Data Are Collected; Who Can Access Them; How Long They Are Retained; How They Are Protected; and How They Are Securely Deleted.

This helps businesses comply with Ghana's data-protection framework and build customer trust.

8. Build Partnerships And Use Government Support

Government agencies, universities, financial institutions, technology firms and business associations can help SMEs overcome the cost and skills barriers associated with digital transformation.

The current GEA Digitalise for Jobs programme illustrates the value of targeted interventions that provide SMEs with practical digital-management and visibility capabilities. (Ghana Environmental Authority)

9. Make Sustainability Part Of Technology Investment

Technology decisions should consider not only immediate profits but also long-term resilience. SMEs should assess whether a technology does the following: Reduces Operating Costs; Saves Energy And Resources; Improves Productivity; Protects Business Information; Strengthens Customer Relationships; and Allows The Business To Adapt To Future Market Changes.

Conclusion

Technology governance has become a critical determinant of SME performance and sustainability in Ghana. Its benefits include improved efficiency, better decision-making, market expansion, stronger financial management and greater cybersecurity. However, excessive compliance costs, inadequate digital skills, infrastructure inequalities, cyber threats and resistance to change can limit these benefits.

The central argument is that technology governance should not be viewed merely as regulatory compliance. It should be treated as a strategic management function that aligns technology, people, processes, risk and business objectives.

For Ghanaian SMEs, sustainable digital transformation will therefore depend on a balanced approach: government should provide affordable infrastructure, proportionate regulation, digital-skills development and targeted SME support, while businesses should adopt sound internal technology governance, cybersecurity, data management and continuous innovation. Such an approach can enable technology to become a driver of productivity, competitiveness and long-term business survival rather than another cost of doing business.

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Author:

Lord-Lucas Vodzi, Cenv.

Chief Executive Officer, SPI Consulting Services

(Business Sustainability and Organisational Development Expert)

bvodzi@gmail.com / www.spicsgh.com

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.