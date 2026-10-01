Breast cancer diagnosis is not a life sentence – Gender Minister urges early treatment

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has stated that a diagnosis of breast cancer isn't a life sentence; therefore, individuals should avail themselves of regular screening.

She explained that early detection of cancerous tumours in the breast and prompt access to healthcare would improve patients' survival rates.

Dr Lartey made this statement at the national launch of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the Volta Regional capital of Ho.

“When you get the opportunity to screen, and you get diagnosed with breast cancer, please, it is not a death sentence. Seek medical support. Don't go to traditional leaders first or seek spiritual support before medical treatment, and then we can add prayers and other support,” she said.

Ignoring medical treatment in cancer care

She warned against patients neglecting medical treatment and relying solely on religious approaches to treat breast cancer, as some people do out of ignorance.

She highlighted that breast cancer is not only a public health concern but also affects socio-economic development and cultural issues.

“Today, it's not just about highlighting breast cancer issues. It extends beyond health; the socio-economic and cultural factors affecting women or those affected by this disease are very important, and everyone needs to be aware,” she added.

Myths and stigma

She urged the public to dispel the myths surrounding breast cancer, calling for intensified campaigns to raise awareness and educate citizens about the disease.

“Also, clearing the myths around breast cancer. It's some of these myths that make it difficult for people to go for any screening and support. But today, we are telling everybody, it's not just a story, it's not just statistics, but you've seen faces, a face behind some of the statistics,” she further explained.

Dr Lartey appealed for support for those suffering from or surviving breast cancer, opposing stigma and advocating for proper procedures for societal reintegration.

“It is important that we combat stigmatisation and support the survivors. And even those who are going through it, we offer all the support that we can so that we have more survivors than those who lose their lives,” she added.

Government commitment to improving cancer care

Dr Lartey reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that cancer patients receive the best care and provide the necessary financial support for treatment.

She mentioned that this commitment led to the establishment of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, also known as Mahama Care, which aims to prevent the less privileged from being denied access to quality healthcare due to financial barriers.

“I also want to express the ministry's profound gratitude to all stakeholders, particularly the Office of the Vice President and His Excellency, John Drummond and Mahama, who have committed to ensuring that no one gets left behind in seeking early treatment and care.”

She explained, “And that is why the Ghana Medical Trust Fund is there. The Mahama Care is nationwide, and these are some of the issues it addresses.”

The Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, emphasised the complexity of breast cancer, highlighting the collective responsibility to combat the disease, reduce infections, and lower mortality rates.

“Breast cancer remains a major public health concern. And its impacts extend beyond just the individual diagnosis. Families face emotional distress, financial pressures, and disruptions to their livelihoods.”

“As a region, we recognise that the government cannot win this battle alone. We need a combined effort involving healthcare professionals, traditional and religious leaders, schools, workplaces, civil society organisations, the media, development partners, communities, and families,” he stated.

He noted that the theme “United for a breast cancer-free Ghana: early detection, early action, better outcomes” highlights the importance of promoting regular screening to enable early treatment and improve outcomes.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.