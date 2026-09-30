Breast Cancer awareness must lead to action – Deputy Health Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
The Deputy Minister for Health, Prof. Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah, has urged stakeholders in the fight against breast cancer to move beyond awareness campaigns and strengthen systems that allow patients to receive timely diagnosis and treatment.
She said public education would have limited impact if people who responded to awareness messages by seeking medical attention could not access the diagnostic and treatment services they needed.
According to Prof. Ayensu-Danquah, breast cancer remains the leading cancer among women in Ghana, with an estimated 4,650 new cases and about 2,060 deaths recorded annually.
She said the figures underscored the need for early detection and prompt access to appropriate care to reduce deaths and the wider impact of the disease.
Prof. Ayensu-Danquah said Ghana’s response to breast cancer was guided by the World Health Organisation’s Global Breast Cancer Initiative, which focuses on health promotion, early detection, timely diagnosis and comprehensive treatment.
She urged the public to seek medical attention promptly if they noticed any unusual changes in their breasts.
These include breast lumps, changes in the skin or nipple, nipple discharge, and swelling in the armpit.
The Deputy Minister also cautioned against misconceptions that could discourage people from seeking medical care or delay treatment.
She said that a biopsy does not cause cancer to spread and urged people not to ignore breast lumps simply because they are painless.
She said early medical assessment remained important because breast cancer can be treated more effectively when detected at an early stage.
Prof. Ayensu-Danquah subsequently declared the 2026 Breast Cancer Awareness Month officially launched, calling on stakeholders to use the campaign to promote practical steps that would help more people detect the disease early and access treatment without unnecessary delays.
The 2026 Breast Cancer Awareness Month is being observed under the theme “Early Action, Better Outcomes.”
The theme provides an opportunity to intensify public education on breast cancer while encouraging early detection and timely access to diagnosis and treatment.
Prof. Ayensu-Danquah said sustained action across the health system, coupled with increased public awareness and prompt health-seeking behaviour, would be critical to improving outcomes for people affected by breast cancer in Ghana.
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