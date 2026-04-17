Sucking a woman’s breast does not prevent cancer – Prof Calys-Tagoe

Audio By Carbonatix
Professor Benedict Calys-Tagoe, Head of the Department of Community Health, University of Ghana Medical School (UGMS), has dismissed the popular claim that sucking a woman’s breast can prevent breast cancer, stating that there is no scientific basis for the belief.
Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show during a discussion on cancer care in Ghana, the public health expert explained that any reduced risk of breast cancer linked to breastfeeding comes from hormonal changes during lactation — not from the act of sucking itself.
“So, the sucking of the breast by itself does not offer any protection whatsoever as far as breast cancer is concerned,” he said.
According to Prof. Calys-Tagoe, the misconception likely comes from research showing that women who breastfeed continuously for longer periods may experience some reduction in their risk of developing breast cancer.
He clarified, however, that the protective effect is tied to biological changes that occur when a woman is producing milk and breastfeeding a child.
“That risk reduction is not based on the sucking activity, but more on the hormonal changes that are associated with lactation or breastfeeding,” he noted.
In a direct response to the myth, he added that if those hormonal changes are absent, then the act itself has no preventive health benefit.
His comments come as health professionals continue to push for better public education on cancer prevention, screening, and treatment in Ghana, where misinformation around breast cancer remains common.
Breast cancer is one of the leading cancers affecting women globally and in Ghana. Medical experts have consistently stressed the importance of early detection through regular self-examination, clinical screening, and prompt medical attention when unusual symptoms are noticed.
Prof. Calys-Tagoe’s remarks also highlight the need to separate myths from medically proven facts, particularly as awareness campaigns increase around cancer care and women’s health.
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