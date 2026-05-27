UPSA hosts 11th Business & Entrepreneurship Conference on ESG and Sustainability

The 11th edition of the International Conference on Business Management and Entrepreneurial Development (ICBMED) has been held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), bringing together entrepreneurs, academics, and industry leaders to interrogate the future of business in Africa through the lens of ESG and sustainability.

Held under the theme “ESG & Sustainability in Focus: What Does It Mean for Africa and Global Trade?”, the two-day conference ran from May 25–26 at UPSA’s campus in Madina, Accra.

Now in its 11th year, ICBMED has positioned itself as one of Ghana’s most consistent platforms for linking academic research with practical business and policy solutions.

Opening the conference, UPSA Vice Chancellor Prof John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor reflected on the journey of the programme and its growing influence across Ghana’s business ecosystem.

“Despite the challenges ICBMED has faced over the years, it has distinguished itself as one of Ghana’s respected platforms for research, dialogue, and business development,” Prof Mawutor said.

He noted that the conference has steadily influenced national and regional conversations on economic resilience, entrepreneurship, ethical leadership, and digital transformation.

He noted that it has expanded access to industry-responsive education, with a growing emphasis on technical, vocational, digital, and green skills training. “This milestone is not just a celebration of longevity,” he added. “It is a call to align our efforts with national, continental, and global policy directions that promote sustainable economic transformation.

Central to this year’s discussions is the role of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards in shaping Africa’s competitiveness in global trade.

Prof Mawutor argued that the continent can no longer treat sustainability as a peripheral concern.

“There is increasing acknowledgement in Africa that ESG and sustainability are no longer matters of choice,” he said. “They are now central to business competitiveness, the attraction of investment, regulatory credibility, workforce preparedness, and effective participation in the global trading system.

“His remarks set the tone for panels and workshops examining how African firms can integrate ESG principles without compromising growth, and how investors are increasingly using sustainability metrics to guide capital flows into the region.

The conference convened a diverse roster of speakers bridging academia, industry, and public policy.

Among them were Prof Alexander Perko, Director, Research and Consultancy Centre, UPSA; Mr Elikem Kotoko, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Forestry Commission; Mr Humphrey Tetteh, President and Founder, Association of African Sustainability Practitioners; Clara Pinkrah-Sam, Founder and CEO, Clatural Academy for Sustainable Art; Alex Osei Mensah, General Manager, Operations, Hollard Insurance; Dr Thelma Frimpong Mensah; Mr Abdulsalam Alhassan, Executive Director, Wholesale & Investment Banking (WIB); Mr Ade Adebajo, Chief Executive Officer, Springfield Global and Investment.

The mix of speakers reflects the conference’s aim to connect theory with practice, giving attendees direct access to leaders navigating ESG implementation, sustainable finance, and green entrepreneurship on the ground.

The programme had GCB Bank as the headline sponsor, alongside other corporate partners of UPSA.

Over the next two days, sessions will delve into responsible entrepreneurship, ethical leadership, digital transformation, and innovative strategies to drive inclusive growth.

As ICBMED enters its second decade, Prof Mawutor’s message was clear: the work ahead requires sustained collaboration between universities, industry, and governments to ensure Africa’s participation in the global economy is both competitive and responsible.

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