UPSA to host 9th Mini GUSA Games from May 5

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) will host the 9th Mini Ghana University Sports Association Games (GUSA) from May 5 to May 15, 2026, with 16 public universities set to compete.

The competition will be staged under the patronage of Vice-Chancellor John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor and is themed: “Integrating University Sports with Academic Professionalism.”

Top institutions including the University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Cape Coast, University of Education,Winneba, University of Media, Arts & Communications, University for Development Studies and University of Mines and Technology are expected to feature prominently.

Other participating universities include the University of Health and Allied Sciences, University of Environment and Sustainable Development, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration and the University of Media, Arts and Communication, among others.

Athletes will compete in several disciplines including football, badminton, 3x3 basketball, athletics, volleyball, tennis and table tennis.

Organisers say the event is aimed at promoting sportsmanship, teamwork and healthy competition, while emphasising the need for students to balance academic work with physical development.

The Mini GUSA Games continue to serve as a key platform for university athletes to showcase their talents while fostering unity and camaraderie across campuses.

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