BBC Industrials marks Global Safety Day with road marking drive in Tema

On Tuesday, 28 April 2026, the world marked World Day for Safety and Health at Work, a day dedicated to promoting safe and healthy environments across communities and workplaces.

This year, BBC Industrials, a renowned name in Ghana’s paint and decorative industry, is translating this global call into local impact through a road safety intervention in Tema, reinforcing its identity as a paint manufacturing company built on progress, partnership and pride.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, BBC Industrials has undertaken a road marking exercise on key streets leading to the Valco Roundabout, a major access route within the Tema industrial enclave where the company operates. The move demonstrates its commitment to safer communities through shared responsibility, continuous progress and pride in the environments it helps shape.

Responding to a growing road safety concern

The initiative comes at a critical time for Ghana. According to the Motor Traffic and Transport Department, the country recorded 14,743 road crashes in 2025, representing a 9.3 per cent increase compared with the previous year. Tragically, 2,949 lives were lost, marking the highest number of road fatalities in the last 35 years.

These figures highlight an urgent need for practical interventions that improve road safety conditions and protect lives.

Why road markings matter

While road safety is influenced by several factors, including driver behaviour and enforcement, clear and visible road markings remain one of the most effective and immediate ways to improve safety.

Proper road demarcation enhances driver visibility, especially at night and during adverse weather conditions. It provides clear guidance on lanes, pedestrian crossings and stopping points. It reduces confusion and risky driving behaviour.

It also supports overall traffic order and discipline.

By repainting faded or non-existent road markings, BBC Industrials is contributing to a safer driving environment for motorists, pedestrians and commuters within its host community.

A community-centred approach to CSR

For BBC Industrials, this initiative goes beyond compliance. It reflects a deep commitment to the Tema community where its operations are based.

“As a company rooted in Tema, we recognise that our responsibility extends beyond manufacturing quality paints. It includes actively contributing to the safety and wellbeing of the people who live and work around us,” a company representative noted.

By leveraging its expertise and products, BBC Industrials is demonstrating how industrial players can play a direct role in solving real societal challenges.

Driving impact through purpose

The road marking activity not only reinforces the importance of safety but also showcases the practical application of BBC Industrials’ products in infrastructure and community development.

As Ghana continues to grapple with rising road accidents, initiatives like this serve as a reminder that collective action by both public and private sector players can drive meaningful change.

On this World Day for Safety and Health at Work, BBC Industrials stands as an example of how businesses can move beyond awareness and take tangible steps to create safer environments for all.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.