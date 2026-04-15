National

Sachet water prices rise in Tema despite calls to suspend increases

Source: GNA  
  15 April 2026 9:20am
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Some sachet water retailers in Tema in the Greater Accra region have increased the price of a single sachet from GH¢0.50 to GH¢0.70, despite recent calls by authorities to suspend price hikes.

The increment follows a pricing recommendation by the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers, although the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry has engaged producers to halt a nationwide increase.

Some retailers, however, have already begun adjusting prices to protect their profit margins.

Madam Bernice Agyeman, a sachet water seller in Tema, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the price of a bag of sachet water had increased from GH¢10.00 to GH¢12.00.

Madam Sewaa Mensah, a wholesaler, attributed the increase to rising production costs, particularly the cost of raw materials such as polymers.

She said the adjustment was in line with recommendations by NASPAWAP.

Madam Eliman Ameyo, another wholesaler, said she was yet to increase her prices, adding that she would wait for a final directive from NASPAWAP before making any changes.

Some consumers who spoke to the GNA expressed concern about the rising cost of sachet water, noting that it would affect household budgets.

They said sachet water remains a primary source of drinking water for many Ghanaians, and frequent price increases could have implications for public health.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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