Western Regional Minister orders assessment of flooding at Sekondi Central Prison

Audio By Carbonatix
The Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, has directed construction firm Viabuild Africa to conduct an assessment of the persistent flooding situation at the Sekondi Central Prison and propose short-term interventions pending discussions on relocating the facility.
The directive followed a courtesy call by the Director of Prisons in charge of Operations and Facility Management, Benedict Bob-Dery, who raised concerns about the worsening flooding challenges affecting the prison.
According to the Minister, the Sekondi Central Prison has become structurally weak due to its age and current location within a densely populated community, creating both safety and security concerns.
He noted that the facility also suffers from inadequate space, contributing to overcrowding within the prison.
“The prison is old, weak, and has found itself in the middle of the community. For security reasons, there is a need to consider relocating it,” the Minister indicated.
As part of immediate measures, the lead engineer of Viabuild Ghana, Andrew Lee, has already undertaken an initial assessment of the flooding situation and is expected to submit a detailed report with recommendations.
The proposed assessment is expected to guide authorities on practical short-term solutions to reduce the flooding risk while broader considerations are made regarding the future relocation and redevelopment of the prison facility.
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