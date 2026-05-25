Internal cracks emerging in NDC despite post-victory unity push – Lecturer

Audio By Carbonatix
Lecturer at the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC-IJ), Dr. Paul Herzuah, says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is beginning to show internal cracks despite its efforts to present a united front following its emphatic victory in December 2024.
Speaking in an interview on JoyNews' The Pulse on Monday, May 25, he noted that while divisions within the party existed even while in opposition, they were largely suppressed in the interest of unity.
However, he argues that the current post-victory political environment is exposing underlying tensions.
"Certainly, the cracks within the party are beginning to show. While they were in the position, the cracks were there, but because they are very good at trying to suppress these divisions. But now the reality is coming out clearly because one thing is that a power vacuum has emerged.
"President Mahama possibly might not run again, I mean, by the constitution and all that. And so now everybody wants to, you know, feel their rights to forward and then say that, yeah, I'm the right candidate," he said.
Dr. Herzuah cautioned that such internal positioning must be handled carefully, stressing that personal ambition should not override the collective interest of the party.
“My contention is that in this issue, you must be very careful because no personal interest should override that of the party’s interest,” he said.
“If that happens, you are giving the opposition the power to hit at you.”
He further pointed to the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), noting that it has also faced internal challenges and is currently working to reorganise and strengthen its structures.“The NPP itself suffered this massively, and even as we speak, they are trying to mend fences and put their house in order,” he added.
Dr. Herzuah concluded that the NDC should draw lessons from such experiences to avoid internal conflicts that could weaken the party ahead of future political contests.
Latest Stories
-
Gambaga prison officers, inmates undergo mental health sensitisation
11 minutes
-
World Bank pushes for immediate opening of Weija Children’s Hospital
23 minutes
-
Internal cracks emerging in NDC despite post-victory unity push – Lecturer
33 minutes
-
Prince Osei Owusu sends World Cup message with hat-trick heroics in MLS thriller
35 minutes
-
Sacrifice and solidarity: National Chief Imam rallies humanity for peace ahead of Eid-Al-Adha
36 minutes
-
Cedi extends depreciation to 10.11% against dollar on demand pressures
47 minutes
-
Western Regional Minister orders assessment of flooding at Sekondi Central Prison
1 hour
-
“It’s a breach of confidentiality” – Political analyst on Asiedu Nketia’s remarks on Mahama appointments
1 hour
-
White House gunman had previous run-ins with Secret Service, court documents show
1 hour
-
Ghana’s new e-visa: What it is and how to apply
1 hour