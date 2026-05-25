National | Politics

Internal cracks emerging in NDC despite post-victory unity push – Lecturer

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  25 May 2026 5:02pm
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Lecturer at the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC-IJ), Dr. Paul Herzuah, says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is beginning to show internal cracks despite its efforts to present a united front following its emphatic victory in December 2024.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews' The Pulse on Monday, May 25, he noted that while divisions within the party existed even while in opposition, they were largely suppressed in the interest of unity.

However, he argues that the current post-victory political environment is exposing underlying tensions.

"Certainly, the cracks within the party are beginning to show. While they were in the position, the cracks were there, but because they are very good at trying to suppress these divisions. But now the reality is coming out clearly because one thing is that a power vacuum has emerged.

"President Mahama possibly might not run again, I mean, by the constitution and all that. And so now everybody wants to, you know, feel their rights to forward and then say that, yeah, I'm the right candidate," he said.

Dr. Herzuah cautioned that such internal positioning must be handled carefully, stressing that personal ambition should not override the collective interest of the party.

“My contention is that in this issue, you must be very careful because no personal interest should override that of the party’s interest,” he said.

“If that happens, you are giving the opposition the power to hit at you.”

He further pointed to the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), noting that it has also faced internal challenges and is currently working to reorganise and strengthen its structures.“The NPP itself suffered this massively, and even as we speak, they are trying to mend fences and put their house in order,” he added.

Dr. Herzuah concluded that the NDC should draw lessons from such experiences to avoid internal conflicts that could weaken the party ahead of future political contests.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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