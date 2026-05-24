Focus on governance, not intimidation — NPP Germany tells NDC government

Michael Arthur (McArthur)

The Frankfurt Chapter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Germany has called on the National Peace Council, traditional authorities and other key national stakeholders to intervene in what it describes as the targeted persecution and harassment of members of the opposition party by state security agencies under the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The appeal follows the recent arrest and detention of Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, a development the group says has heightened anxiety among party supporters both in Ghana and abroad.

Michael Arthur (McArthur), an aspiring Communications Officer for the NPP Germany branch, expressed concern over what he described as the increasing use of state security institutions against members of the opposition.

According to him, the trend, if not addressed promptly, could inflame political tensions between the country’s two major political parties and undermine Ghana’s democratic credentials.

He warned that the situation had the potential to deepen political mistrust and polarisation ahead of future national political activities if respected national institutions failed to step in and promote dialogue and restraint.

Mr Arthur therefore appealed to the National Peace Council, religious leaders, traditional rulers and civil society organisations to play a mediation role to help preserve the peace and stability for which Ghana is internationally recognised.

He maintained that democratic governance thrives on tolerance, respect for dissenting opinions and the fair application of the law, stressing that actions perceived to target political opponents could erode public confidence in state institutions.

In an interview with Adom News aired on Saturday, May 23, Mr Arthur also urged President John Dramani Mahama to prioritise governance and focus on delivering the key promises made to Ghanaians during the 2024 election campaign.

He cited flagship pledges such as the proposed 24-hour economy policy, the establishment of a Women’s Bank and other social intervention programmes, which he said many citizens were still expecting to see implemented.

According to him, the government’s primary responsibility should be centred on addressing the economic and social challenges confronting citizens rather than engaging in actions that could be interpreted as political intimidation.

“The attention of government must be focused on improving the living conditions of Ghanaians and fulfilling campaign promises instead of creating an atmosphere of fear and political tension,” he stated.

Mr Arthur further urged political actors across the divide to uphold democratic principles and avoid actions or rhetoric capable of threatening national cohesion and stability.

His comments come amid heightened political debate surrounding the arrest of some opposition figures, with supporters of the NPP accusing the government of selective justice, while government officials insist state institutions are acting independently and within the law.

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